Rubin: Biden was better, CNN wasn’t

Going into the second night of the second Democratic primary debate, only two of the candidates on the stage — former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Kamala Harris of California — were averaging above 2 percent in national polls. We didn’t spot much evidence that anyone else, with the possible exception of Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey, is capable of making the leap to the status of credible contender. There was no knockout blow in the highly anticipated matchup between Biden and Harris, but Biden turned in a solid performance, going a long way to silencing critics and reassuring supporters.

We also saw just how much debates could be improved by eliminating marginal candidates. There was little to suggest Julián Castro, Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand of New York, Sen. Michael Bennet of Colorado, Andrew Yang, New York Mayor Bill de Blasio, Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii and Washington Gov. Jay Inslee could plausibly compete with Harris and Biden. (Bennet was strong on substance, but his sleepy demeanor undercut his effectiveness.)

Biden oddly greeted Harris, a U.S. senator and former state attorney general, onstage with a humorous plea to “go easy on me, kid,” which coming from anyone else might have been taken as a tad disrespectful. With his opening statement, however, he was off and running. He responded forcefully to President Donald Trump’s insult that four nonwhite congresswomen go back to where they came from: “We love it. We are not leaving it. We are here to stay. And we’re certainly not going to leave it to you.”

In an extended line of questioning on health care, Harris and Biden faced off politely and substantively on their respective plans. Biden argued that the cost of Harris’ plan “will require middle-class taxes to go up” and “what happens in the meantime?” Harris made the case against the status quo: “Your plan will keep and allow insurance companies to remain with status quo, doing business as usual, and that’s going to be about jacking up co-pays, jacking up deductibles.” On points, Biden won this round, sounding informed and passionate.

Again and again, Harris brought the debate back to Biden, generally refusing to engage with lesser-known candidates. She had her hands full fending off attacks and at one point defaulted to the already tired line that those criticizing “Medicare for All” are using “Republican talking points.” (Biden shot back: “This is not a Republican talking point. The Republicans are trying to kill Obamacare. … So this idea is a bunch of malarkey, what we’re talking about here.”)

Moving on to immigration, Castro — who languishes at 1 percent in the polls — went back to his hobbyhorse: decriminalizing illegal border crossings. With help from Bennet, Biden made the case for keeping the statute as is but addressing the real issue, the flood of refugees, and removing Trump from office. He sensibly said the solution is not to decriminalize illegal crossings, although he was unwilling to say if he advised President Barack Obama against mass deportations. Instead, he shot back at those onstage slamming Obama on immigration: “To compare him to Donald Trump is absolutely bizarre.”

Booker made an early, effective entry into the debate by reminding Democrats they are up against a president who wants to take away health care benefits. He sounded a similar note on immigration while deftly criticizing Biden for favoring skilled immigrants over unskilled immigrants. He went back and forth with Biden on criminal justice reform, accusing Biden of having contributed to mass incarceration but getting dinged up on his own record as mayor of Newark. He gave a mature and thoughtful answer on Afghanistan, refusing to set a date certain for drawing down forces. Though he certainly helped himself, it is not clear that his performance will lift him out of the low single digits.