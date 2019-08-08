Thursday’s Letters to the Editor

Tallying gun violence

EDITOR: What counts as a mass shooting? Recently there have been three mass killings — in Gilroy, El Paso and Dayton. The day before the Gilroy massacre, there was a mass shooting in Brooklyn. So why didn’t we see headlines about this? The reason is that, although 12 people were wounded, only one died, so it wasn’t a mass killing.

Why distinguish between mass killings and mass shootings? I assume the intent is the same — to wound and kill as many individuals as possible. And the impact on the general public is the same; it adds another brick in the wall of fear one may have in being out in a public place with others.

There is no uniform definition for mass killings. Time magazine just published a list of 2019 events using the standard of three or more killed. Much of the problem is due to the National Rifle Association. It has a history of pressuring government into not keeping any statistics that might reflect negatively on gun ownership in fear it would promote gun control.

I think it’s time to start keeping such statistics, using a uniform definition of mass shootings based on the number wounded, not the number that were killed.

SHERMAN SCHAPIRO

Blue Lake

High cost of ‘free’ care

EDITOR: Andrew Smith recommends changing “Medicare for All” into something more like Department of Veterans Affairs health care (“Medicare coverage,” Letters, Sunday). In doing, so he suggests that veterans get free health care from the VA. Nothing could be further from the truth.

Free health care from the VA is limited to veterans with a disability rating of 50% or more. This means that the veteran’s ability to function in life has been determined to be half of what it might have been without the wounds of war, both visible and invisible (33 veterans commit suicide every day).

That’s actually quite a high price to pay for “free” health care. The documentary “Baghdad ER,” which streams on Amazon.com, might offer Smith and others some perspective on the real price of VA health care.

TOM GLYNN

Santa Rosa

Ban assault weapons

EDITOR: Don’t get sidetracked by the talk of “red flag” laws or more background checks legislation. That won’t stop the mass shootings that are plaguing our country. The problem is the proliferation of assault weapons, and here is a simple three-step solution to the madness that exists in the United States today:

Reinstate the federal ban on all assault weapons.

Institute a yearlong federal “buyback” program.

At the end of the buyback, all assault weapons that remain would be illegal and confiscated, with the owners subject to fines and/or time in federal prison.

KEN DALTON

Healdsburg

Mental health facts

EDITOR: NAMI Sonoma County, the local affiliate of the National Alliance on Mental Illness, is deeply saddened by the tragic events in Texas and Ohio. Every time we experience tragedies like these, people with mental illness are drawn into the conversation. Research shows that the vast majority of violence isn’t perpetrated by people with mental illnesses. Statements to the contrary perpetuate stigma and distract from the real issues.