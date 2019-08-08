Thursday’s Letters to the Editor

Tallying gun violence

EDITOR: What counts as a mass shooting? Recently there have been three mass killings — in Gilroy, El Paso and Dayton. The day before the Gilroy massacre, there was a mass shooting in Brooklyn. So why didn’t we see headlines about this? The reason is that, although 12 people were wounded, only one died, so it wasn’t a mass killing.

Why distinguish between mass killings and mass shootings? I assume the intent is the same — to wound and kill as many individuals as possible. And the impact on the general public is the same; it adds another brick in the wall of fear one may have in being out in a public place with others.

There is no uniform definition for mass killings. Time magazine just published a list of 2019 events using the standard of three or more killed. Much of the problem is due to the National Rifle Association. It has a history of pressuring government into not keeping any statistics that might reflect negatively on gun ownership in fear it would promote gun control.

I think it’s time to start keeping such statistics, using a uniform definition of mass shootings based on the number wounded, not the number that were killed.

SHERMAN SCHAPIRO

Blue Lake

High cost of ‘free’ care

EDITOR: Andrew Smith recommends changing “Medicare for All” into something more like Department of Veterans Affairs health care (“Medicare coverage,” Letters, Sunday). In doing, so he suggests that veterans get free health care from the VA. Nothing could be further from the truth.

Free health care from the VA is limited to veterans with a disability rating of 50% or more. This means that the veteran’s ability to function in life has been determined to be half of what it might have been without the wounds of war, both visible and invisible (33 veterans commit suicide every day).

That’s actually quite a high price to pay for “free” health care. The documentary “Baghdad ER,” which streams on Amazon.com, might offer Smith and others some perspective on the real price of VA health care.

TOM GLYNN

Santa Rosa

Ban assault weapons

EDITOR: Don’t get sidetracked by the talk of “red flag” laws or more background checks legislation. That won’t stop the mass shootings that are plaguing our country. The problem is the proliferation of assault weapons, and here is a simple three-step solution to the madness that exists in the United States today:

Reinstate the federal ban on all assault weapons.

Institute a yearlong federal “buyback” program.

At the end of the buyback, all assault weapons that remain would be illegal and confiscated, with the owners subject to fines and/or time in federal prison.

KEN DALTON

Healdsburg

Mental health facts

EDITOR: NAMI Sonoma County, the local affiliate of the National Alliance on Mental Illness, is deeply saddened by the tragic events in Texas and Ohio. Every time we experience tragedies like these, people with mental illness are drawn into the conversation. Research shows that the vast majority of violence isn’t perpetrated by people with mental illnesses. Statements to the contrary perpetuate stigma and distract from the real issues.

Mental health conditions are common around the globe, yet no other country comes close to the number of mass shootings our country experiences. NAMI supports “red flag” laws that don’t target people with mental health conditions but allow for removal of guns from any person who poses an evidence-based risk of violence to themselves or others.

Mass shootings result in trauma that increases the need for care. There is a severe shortage of mental health professionals; more than 60% of all counties in the United States don’t have a single psychiatrist. People with mental health needs, including survivors, their friends and families and first responders, experience long waits for care — if they can get it at all.

We all want an end to these horrific acts of violence. We owe it to future generations to end this cycle for everyone, because the status quo is literally killing us.

MARY-FRANCES WALSH

Executive director, NAMI Sonoma County

Eliminate plastic wrap

EDITOR; When I asked my 30-something daughter what she wanted for her birthday, she responded reusable produce bags. She will no longer use plastic produce bags or any plastic film she can avoid.

After a moment of pride in this Sebastopol-raised millennial living her “green” upbringing and education, I was saddened by her fear for her future. Nothing fun and frivolous for this special day, no fragrance or clothing. A simple, practical item. Her wish: no more plastic bags to the landfill or the ocean.

Later, wanting to save leftovers, I reached for the plastic wrap and realized I could no longer use this. If my kids, who will live in this world many years beyond me, aren’t using single-use plastic wrap, how can I?

Since it’s known how unrecyclable plastic is — even China won’t take it — why is it still being made? If we can send people to the moon on calculations done on a chalkboard, we can figure out a biodegradable packing wrap that won’t kill our grandkids. We’ve done an amazing job bringing reusable bags to the stores, so it’s time for the next step. Please join me in taking one more step by eliminating thin film plastic wrap from your life.

SUSAN NESTOR

Sebastopol

