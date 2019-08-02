Close to Home: A new sheriff, a new direction for Sonoma County law enforcement

I appreciate the coverage of Sonoma County Sheriff Mark Essick’s appearance before members of the Latino community at the Graton Resort & Casino (“Essick promises solidarity with Latinos,” July 27). It seems to indicate a new path forward for the Sheriff’s Office.

Community activists have cited a negative history between the Latino community and the Sheriff’s Office that has led to distrust and estrangement for decades as well as civil lawsuits.

While the tragic death of young Andy Lopez created unprecedented grief and protest, long-time residents share stories about the Sheriff’s Office related to unnecessary losses of life due to use of force.

I am grateful that Essick reached out to Graton Rancheria Chairman Greg Sarris and that Sarris offered him the opportunity to address a large gathering of Latinos to clarify the sheriff’s relationship with the Latino Community.

When a law enforcement official seeks honest feedback on how his agency has been perceived, and the feedback is used to implement corrective actions consistent with the feedback, all people are served — those who provide the service and those who are served. This practice leads to more cooperation and increased community satisfaction, and it improves officer safety and reduces litigation.

We are entering a new chapter in Sonoma County regarding expectations for law enforcement as our county becomes more diverse.

New legislation was enacted regarding transparency for police records, and in addition there is a pending Assembly Bill calling for civilian oversight of all 58 sheriffs in California. I believe Essick is responding to the call for change.

In the last sheriff’s election, we saw five candidates challenge the sheriff’s leadership and confront the history of the office. Now it seems we are seeing a new commitment of leadership and service. I believe we should acknowledge Sheriff Mark Essick and support him as he implements improvements.

John Mutz, a former Los Angeles police captain, was a candidate for Sonoma County sheriff in 2018. He lives in Sebastopol.

