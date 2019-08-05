Guest Editorial: Petaluma’s second SMART station is in reach

This editorial is from the Petaluma Argus-Courier:

It’s back on.

After an unfortunate 16-month delay due to an avoidable lawsuit, a deal that could finally secure Petaluma’s long-awaited second SMART station is back on the table.

Anyone who commutes, rides the SMART train or is worried about the high cost of housing should welcome this development, which should lead to more station parking and around 400 units of new transit-oriented housing.

Here’s the backstory. Petaluma was promised two SMART stations when voters in 2008 approved the sales tax that created the commuter rail agency. The downtown station doesn’t have much parking, so the second depot on the east side of town was meant to be the park-and-ride station.

During the financial crisis, when SMART was forced to scale back its ambitions of a Cloverdale-Larkspur line and focus on an initial Santa Rosa-San Rafael segment, the second Petaluma station was also suspended.

Since SMART launched service two years ago, other pieces of the system, including extensions to Larkspur and Windsor and additional bike path have been added back.

A deal for Petaluma’s second station looked promising when the developer who owns property adjacent to the tracks at Corona Road and McDowell Boulevard began negotiating with SMART.

SMART’s strategy was simple: Leverage the rail agency’s downtown property in a land swap that would create a platform and parking lot at the Corona station.

The developer, Southern California-based Lomas Partners, proposed a residential project at Corona Road. Lomas offered to set aside part of the property to build 150 parking spaces. In return, Lomas would get development rights to a SMART-owned property next to the downtown station, where it would build a mixed-use development with additional SMART parking.

All seemed to be going well until the developer modified the plans for the Corona Road site. Instead of a multi-story parking garage at the east end of the property, revised plans showed a surface parking lot at the west end, closer to the proposed station platform.

SMART said that the parking lot was of lesser value than a garage, which constituted a breach of the agreement. Lomas then sued SMART, and negotiations were frozen for 16 months while lawyers worked it out.

Meanwhile, Petaluma taxpayers who were promised a second station have been patiently waiting. Finally, nearly a year and a half later, the two parties settled, the suit was dropped, and we are right back where we started, with the two parties negotiating.

The delay has caused problems with parking near the downtown station. SMART’s small dirt parking lot is perpetually full, and commuters have been parking on side streets, causing headaches for businesses and residents. We expect this pressure will ease once the second station at Corona Road is built and commuters have plenty of room to park there.

It will make the train much more commuter-friendly for Petaluma residents, and it will increase ridership for SMART.

Additionally, the deal has the potential to finally spur development of the blighted former rail yard downtown. With a mixed-use project at the Haystack property next door recently approved, the SMART parcel development will complete a transformation of the station area and add much-needed dense housing near the transit hub.

Now that the lawsuit is in the rear-view mirror, we urge SMART and the developer to swiftly reach a deal to make these projects a reality.

Petalumans have waited long enough.

