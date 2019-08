The Last Word: This week’s top picks

“Maybe if I run for Congress, they will send me back where I came from.”

SHERYL NADEAU, Petaluma

“That’s right. We came, we saw, and we left right away.”

JACK BAUMAN, Windsor

“Looks like we are the Green New Deal.”

DONNA LOGAR, Santa Rosa

“None of us go there anymore. It’s too crowded.”

JOHN OLIVER, Petaluma

“Fake news.”

CHRIS FORSHAY, San Rafael

“Psst, we all moved to Sausalito.”

ROBERT REPPAS, Zurich, Switzerland