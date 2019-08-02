Thumbs up: Bridge financing for local housing

Thumbs up to Housing Trust Silicon Valley and the Santa Rosa Metro Chamber for joining forces to facilitate the development of badly needed workforce housing in Sonoma County. Their newly created Sonoma County Housing Fund will underwrite and administer loans to buy and clear property and cover other preliminary costs for housing development. Their goal is to raise and leverage at least $10 million for a revolving loan fund, and the nonprofit Housing Trust will match donations on a 2-1 basis.

This same model has been used successfully for several years on the Central Coast, where Housing Trust Silicon Valley partnered with the Monterey Bay Economic Partnership to help finance apartments and other affordable homes. Fifteen of Sonoma County’s largest employers and educational institutions will work with the chamber to evaluate proposals, with an emphasis on infill, multi-family housing and development near transit lines. As the low-interest loans are repaid, funding will be available for additional projects.

To paraphrase Santa Rosa chamber CEO Peter Rumble, if we’re going to have a thriving economy in Sonoma County, we need to make sure people can afford to live here. The Sonoma County Housing fund is just the kind of innovative approach that’s needed to get some workforce housing projects started.

You can send a letter to the editor at letters@pressdemocrat.com.