Thumbs down: Open your wallets, the trade war is on

Trade wars are easy to win, right? So let’s double down, up the ante — choose your favorite expression. Hey, you can choose your favorite party too. President Donald Trump, having failed to deliver the truly amazing pro-American trade agreement he promised with China, on Thursday announced yet another round on tariffs on Chinese goods to take effect Sept. 1. You know what that means: Get ready to pay more for clothes and electronics and a plethora of other items. Think of it as a national sales tax. Americans are clamoring for one of those, right?

If you’re not thrilled with Trump’s fortress America approach, don’t count on big changes from the platoon of candidates for the Democratic nomination. At this week’s debates, the Democrats tore into Trump’s trade policies, but none of the top-tier candidates promised to rescind the tariffs on Chinese goods, and there was a lot of skepticism about multinational agreements like NAFTA and the Trans-Pacific Partnership, which were negotiated by the two most recent Democratic presidents. Thumbs down all around.

