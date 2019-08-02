Thumbs down: County: Do as we say, not as we do

Sonoma County Supervisor James Gore took residents to the woodshed a couple weeks ago for failing to clear dry brush and take other steps to protect their properties from wildfire. We took issue with Gore’s approaching — declaring himself “pissed” at his own constituents — but he was absolutely right about the importance of fire prevention measures. But it turns out that the county isn’t setting much of an example.

As Staff Writer Tyler Silvy reported, it’s been nearly a year since the county received a $1 million grant from Cal Fire to cut thick brush along west county roads, and it could be close to another year before the first branch gets trimmed. “I certainly think we should hold ourselves to the same standards — even to a higher standard — than we ask of our citizens,” Supervisor David Rabbitt said. “Unfortunately, things take too much time to put programs together. We need to continue to do a better job there.” Yes they do. Thumbs down.

