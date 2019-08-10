Saturday’s Letters to the Editor

Done over and done in

EDITOR: Gaye Lebaron described the evisceration of Old Courthouse Square as a “done over.” (“What the heck is Do-Over? Just ask Sam,” July 28). Done in would be my description for this incredibly cold assault on what came before, however fractured it was. At its best, it was warm and human, even intimate.

I was shocked and sad when I laid eyes on the austere, symmetrical and hard, flat, rigid and lifeless replacement. To me, it looked like a foreign power had invaded the city and imposed its own ruthless aesthetic on the populace.

After sharing my reaction with an equally unhappy lady at the Railroad Square visitors center, it seems I’m not alone.

Of course, it was right and wonderful to remove the street that cut through the square. But the “designers” (I hesitate to use the word) callously destroyed the charming hilly section on the east side that so naturally evoked the town’s green spirit.

Lebaron wrote, “ ‘There isn’t a Do-Over in the world that can replace what people remember about the old way,’ I said. ‘We just do the best we can.’ ”

In this case, sorry but you — or they — did the worst.

I could cry. Shame on the city.

DAVID LEWIS

Oakland

Fire prevention thwarted

EDITOR: PG&E has been rightly or wrongly accused of not doing enough fire prevention in the past. From where I sit, it seems that PG&E is madly trying to do as much as possible this year since it has been put under the microscope.

The problem is that many people are refusing to cooperate with PG&E.

Case in point: In repairing transmission lines, PG&E went to diesel generators to supplement power while the lines were down. A neighbor has complained about the diesel fumes and filed a lawsuit. Now, the cleanup project is on hold, and it may take a whole year of litigation before it is resolved.

Meanwhile, there is the possibility of a fire igniting on the half-completed project site. I say if a fire somehow starts due to PG&E not being able to complete its prevention project, the person responsible is the person filing the lawsuit, and he/she should be held accountable.

CARL MERNER

Santa Rosa

Imagining freedom

EDITOR: Imagine the Second Amendment, “A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed.” And to ensure quick mobilization of said militia, the right of the people to keep and drive cars shall not be infringed. No driver training, no driver’s license, no auto registration, no auto insurance. Now that’s freedom. Bring it on.

LEW LARSON

Sebastopol

Inadequate penalty

EDITOR: Hmmm. Kevin Harvey, a presumably rich Silicon Valley tech entrepreneur and winemaker destroyed protected wetlands, streambeds and, as the accompanying photo showed, used huge earth-moving equipment to change the shape of the Mendocino hills (“Winemaker to pay $3.7 million fine,” Aug. 3).

The consequence? What I assume for him is a tiny fine. And he gets to keep the vineyard with the environmental destruction left unchanged.