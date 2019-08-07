Extra Letters: Mass shootings

Make us safe again

EDITOR: While I was reading about the El Paso mass murder in Sunday’s paper, another mass shooting in Dayton, Ohio, was making headlines.

When are the legislative leaders of our country going to realize that the greatest threat to our national security and that safety comes from within our borders and these crimes are usually committed by “real” Americans?

The only way to address this threat is by enacting sensible gun control laws.

Children shouldn’t have to wear bulletproof backpacks to school (yes, that’s a real thing), and none of us should have to worry about semiautomatic rifle attacks when we go to buy milk and diapers.

Make America safe again. Enact and enforce sensible gun control laws now.

CHRISTINE HUNSICKER

Santa Rosa

Hate crimes

EDITOR: Hate crimes have achieved new distinction under the Trump administration. In the old days they were committed by brutish sociopathic morons, but now, thanks to the explanations of our president, we know that they are actually the work of some very fine people.

STEPHEN HAWKES

Healdsburg

Protecting society

EDITOR: Let’s look at this situation with cold logic rather than emotion. The police in El Paso, Texas arrived six minutes after the shooter exited the building, leaving 20 people dead and 26 wounded. It is commendable that it only took the police six minutes to arrive. However, their rapid arrival did nothing to alleviate the carnage.

There were 3,000 people in the shopping center. If 1% of them — 30 — were carrying concealed firearms and a few of them were willing to and in a position to respond, it is likely the outcome would have been less tragic.

The politicos can offer their condolences, and that is proper, but it will not bring the victims back to their loved ones. They can wail that “we can never let this happen again,” but it will. They can rant against the National Rifle Association and the Second Amendment, but these are the very institutions that guarantee that the good guys can protect themselves and the rest of society from the bad guys. Think about it.

LEW TABER

Rohnert Park

A nation at war

EDITOR: This is war, and the lives of innocent people and children are being taken by the enemy amongst us, using weapons of mass destruction in our schools, shopping centers, concerts — everywhere normal people are trying to live their lives in a country where their rights to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness are supposed to be a given.

We know the enemy. They post their manifestos of hate in plain sight. They spread their nationalistic, racist ideology out there and are encouraged by a president who is anathema to everything our country stands for, aided by a Congress of elected officials who chose to do nothing except protect their own little circles of power, supported by whomever has the most money to influence them and thereby have their agendas protected. And to hell with the rest of us. It’s time for them to get some backbone and act. I, for one, am heartsick.

JUDY GAGE

Santa Rosa

The wrong target

EDITOR: Why fight the Second Amendment and the National Rifle Association? I’d say we’re missing the target. I’d suggest we look to the source and make it unprofitable for firearm manufacturers to produce multiround weapons and ammunition magazines.

Impose substantial fines (in the millions of dollars) on the manufacturers for each death or injury resulting from the use of any semiautomatic weapon they’ve produced. Allow a seven- to nine-shot capacity before imposing fines to keep legitimate gun owners happy. Maybe make the fines exponential for each multiple death or injury.

Use the monies collected from fines to support families affected by the violence and to buy back existing high-capacity firearms and magazines.

GREG PEARL

Sebastopol

