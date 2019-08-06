PD Editorial: Trump, angry rhetoric and mass shootings

Here’s a familiar platitude: elections have consequences.

And so do ill-chosen words.

President Donald Trump isn’t personally responsible for the mass murder at an El Paso, Texas shopping center on Saturday, a crime that almost certainly was motivated by animus toward Latinos and, especially, immigrants from Latin America.

Authorities identified the gunman as Patrick Crusius.

Crusius apparently drove 10 hours from his Dallas area home to El Paso, a major border crossing between the U.S. and Mexico. Shortly before the assault, investigators say, he posted a hate-filled screed denouncing the “Hispanic invasion of Texas.” He also displayed glaring ignorance of the history of his home state, which was first visited by Spanish explorers around the time the Pilgrims arrived in New England, and became part of Mexico before being admitted to the union in the 19th century.

Trump isn’t personally responsible for racism or white supremacy either, but he condones them with his own inflammatory remarks about immigrant invasions and his blatant targeting of women and minorities — ethnic, racial and religious — in Congress.

To his credit, Trump bluntly (if belatedly) condemned racism, bigotry and white supremacy in public remarks delivered Monday at the White House. “These sinister ideologies must be defeated,” he said.

Unfortunately, he already had undercut himself with — what else? — an early morning tweet cynically linking the weekend shootings in El Paso and Dayton, Ohio, with his demands for immigration reform:

“Republicans and Democrats must come together and get strong background checks, perhaps marrying this legislation with desperately needed immigration reform.”

If any immigrants were involved in either shooting, they were among the victims.

The motive for the Dayton shooting, which took nine lives, is unclear. In El Paso, where the death toll climbed to 22 on Monday, the evidence points to a case of homegrown terrorism. This crime was a product of hatred, not a consequence of immigration.

We hope the other aspect of Trump’s tweet might persuade Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to allow consideration of legislation already approved by the House to require background checks on all firearms sales.

If Trump is serious about “strong background checks,” he can take the first step by overturning his own executive order prohibiting the Social Security administration from providing information about people who receive checks due to mental illness.

But there was no reference to background checks or other significant gun safety measures when the cameras were rolling. The president and fellow Republicans want to keep the focus on violent video games, shoot-’em-up movies and TV shows and mental health.

They’re legitimate concerns, but they aren’t unique to the United States, while mass shootings are rare in other countries. So is civilian ownership of military style weapons without a license, a background check or proof of competence.

Congress, as it’s presently constituted, isn’t likely to deliver any new gun safety laws. But it doesn’t take a law to stop painting immigrants and minorities as a threat to America.

And if the problem is mental health, as the president says, it’s irresponsible for anyone — and especially the president, the person with the largest audience — to stoke fear and hatred in a country where firearms outnumber human beings and mass shootings are no longer a surprise.

You can send a letter to the editor at letters@pressdemocrat.com.