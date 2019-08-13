Tuesday’s Letters to the Editor

August 13, 2019, 12:03AM

On riding SMART

EDITOR; Mike Tuhtan has taken the SMART train once (“SMART’s ridership,” Letters, Saturday). I take the train regularly from Petaluma to my volunteer job in Santa Rosa. It allows me to avoid commuter traffic, save gas and wear and tear on my car and have a pleasant, peaceful time getting there and back. The trains run on time, are always clean, light and well attended. Tuhtan’s assumption that the train is really for tourist attractions is way off. He needs to open his mind to the many other reasons people take the SMART train.

SUE BATES-PINTAR

Petaluma

Childish politics

EDITOR: In my opinion, the political world is sick. Each side of the aisle speaks ill of the other, laying blame and trying to prove or justify their views to each other. They have used investigations, words, racial motivation, profanity and anything that will garner emotions if facts don’t work. We need unity and solutions.

Stop with the vote harvesting, political bias and the media being opinion-based and trying to drive the narrative that sells papers rather than being fact-based. People are busy doing their normal daily activities with little time to look at details, and the news media knows this, so many of us just take the highlights and accept these as facts.

We all need to acknowledge that both sides have said things to either be on defense or offense, negative or positive.

As parents, what do we do when our kids fight, especially when each one thinks they are right? We set them down and try to come to a compromise. Perhaps these politicians need to be treated like children.

RENE LATOSA

Santa Rosa

The roots of gun violence

EDITOR: In the 1960s, we had race riots, an unpopular war dividing the country, the beginnings of the drug epidemic. I would hazard a guess that as high or higher a percentage of people had guns. Hunting was more popular, target shooting was included in some physical education programs, and even in my home city of San Francisco many stores sold guns.

What has changed are our societal views on family and religion and the quality and quantity of our media consumption. The intact nuclear family is waning in importance as the primary social unit. People have drifted from religion, and many religions have become social movement groups to survive. Most damaging has been the ugly and violent turn the media has taken.

Much of today’s music is filled with ugly lyrics. Movies seem to be an endless car chase, replete with gory killing, cartoon-like protagonists and sexually degrading content, while the stars claim they are feminists who deplore violence.

Video games marketed to children and adults contain formerly unspeakable violence and ugliness that is consumed for endless hours by bored, alienated physically inactive boys and young men.

We can and should discuss guns in society, but until the issues of family, religion and media consumption are addressed, nothing will change.

STEVEN WIESSLER

Petaluma

A race horse’s life

EDITOR: In your Aug. 4 article about horse racing, you quote horse owners John Tipton and Grahme Chung describing the wonderful treatment that their horses receive (“Horse racing industry facing stiff headwinds”). I would like to ask them what happens to those horses when they are no longer fast enough to win. What happens when they get older and start needing more veterinary treatment?

Do they get a nice retirement in a green pasture with continued chiropractic and dental treatment, shoeing and veterinary treatment? Or do they get sold to another trainer who will run them at smaller tracks where the competition isn’t as strong? And then sold again when they can’t run fast enough or often enough for those tracks? Until, finally, they are sent to auction and bought by the buyers for the slaughter houses in Canada and Mexico.

Yes, those racehorses are splendid animals and beautiful to watch. But much of the time, they are only treated well so long as they are making money. Once they can’t run fast enough, they aren’t valuable anymore. Then they are just frightened, worried animals crowded into a truck and wondering what comes next.

ROSEMARY HUBER/BENNER

Santa Rosa

Deliberate cruelty

EDITOR: The Trump administration policy on immigration at the southern border is to forcibly take children, including infants, from families seeking asylum or entry into the U.S. and to put them in detention camps with deplorable conditions.

This cruel and inhumane treatment is purposeful and political. It is being done to terrify and punish refugees seeking asylum from brutal conditions in their countries, to which U.S. policies have contributed in no small part. The goal is to stop immigration altogether from the south. The question is what can we do about it?

One answer is for people to take a stand against this deliberate cruelty aimed at children by petitioning their city councils to pass resolutions that oppose the Trump policies of child separation and incarceration. A group of concerned citizens in the city of Sonoma has done exactly this. The full document, a resolution to disband internment camps for refugees, can be accessed at: http://chng.it/4QJRfkQH

A resolution from a county or city won’t solve this massive problem, but it is a step a concerned public can take to express its discontent and outrage for what is being done in the name of our country.

JERRY BERNHAUT

Santa Rosa

