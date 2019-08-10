Extra Letters: Mass shootings in America

YOU CAN SEND A LETTER TO THE EDITOR AT LETTERS@PRESSDEMOCRAT.COM.
August 10, 2019, 12:07AM

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

Violent by nature

EDITOR: Since our beginning as humans, we have killed each other with rocks, clubs, knives, etc. over religion, land, food — you name it. With technology, some are able to inflict damage with wars, shootings, genocide, anything. It’s in our DNA.

CHARLIE BECK

Bodega Bay

The issue is guns

EDITOR: The argument that the causes of mass shootings in the U.S. are mental illness, societal problems, internet sites, video games, etc. is spurious and distracting. Every other country in the world has all the above.

What is the only difference? The U.S. has millions of guns available easily for sale. They don’t. All semiautomatic and other military-style guns should be outlawed. Immediately.

As for the ones already out there, my 97-year-old friend suggests outlawing all magazines and ammunition for semiautomatic weapons. Let’s put her in charge since our supposed leadership is unable to get out from under the boot of the National Rifle Association and the greedy weapons manufacturers.

CAROLINE VAUGHAN

Sonoma

The good guy fantasy

EDITOR: I have a question for those who believe that the only solution to a bad guy with a gun, is a good guy with a gun: How does law enforcement, or another “good guy with a gun,” know the difference?

Do the good guys have shiny halos above their heads? Do the good guys dress differently, or have special haircuts or beards? Would the good guys have been able to stop the mass shooter while dodging bullets at the concert in Las Vegas?

Such a civilian solution can only exasperate the problem. There have already been incidents where legal-carry bystanders have tried to come to aid such shootings and been shot themselves. Even off-duty police officers have come under fire.

The National Rifle Association isn’t interested in objectively trying to solve our nation’s problem with these tragedies. Fear and profit seems to be the core of this organization, which sadly seems to also indirectly support the sales of flowers and memorial candles.

The “good guy with a gun” fantasy needs to end once and for all.

SHERYL NADEAU

Petaluma

Church is the answer

EDITOR: What does our epidemic of murder mean? It means the same as our epidemic of homelessness, drug addiction, suicide, urban violence and angry political discourse. These are not government problems; they are cultural problems, values problems, spiritual problems. Government cannot solve them. So who can?

Atheist philosopher Peter Singer recently stated, “During the next 35 years, the traditional view of the sanctity of human life will collapse … only a rump of hardcore, know-nothing religious fundamentalists will defend the view that every human life, from conception to death, is sacrosanct.”

Singer does not believe in God, or the sanctity of human life created by God, or strong nuclear families living for God, or cultural and governmental institutions committed to honoring God. What he fails to see (and what communism, socialism and our present ordeals prove) is that God alone is the only possible center of a viable culture, the only power capable of restraining human depravity and maintaining order.

Some years back, G. K. Chesterton described America as a nation with the soul of a church. These days our soul is sick. Dad, mom, teacher, student, businessman, government leader … maybe it’s time for us all to go back to church.

DEAN DAVIS

Santa Rosa

Our national shame

EDITOR: The list of the “murdered” grows and grows, yet the people who could enact laws to do something meaningful and, especially, responsive are still sitting on their hands.

This unacceptable lack of humanity toward human life is appalling at best. Why? Because no one in the U.S., except some law enforcement and, of course, military personnel, needs assault-type rifles which, incidentally, didn’t exist when civil rights/the Second Amendment regarding bearing arms were envisioned.

The National Rifle Association doesn’t represent the majority of “we the people,” and even if it did, the above is still the truth of this matter. No one needs, except as related above, to fire more than a round or two from a rifle. What matters most here and must be embraced by our leadership is the reality that people are being murdered.

You can actually help alleviate much of the problem by meaningful reforms that address the proper issue: Remove the weaponry and its ammunition capabilities, and then we’ll be in a position for Phase II and Phase III, if the need arises.

This national shame, if not remedied now, will be owned by all who faltered through their malfeasance.

R. WAYNE ADAMS

Santa Rosa

Tallying US murders

EDITOR: The recent mass shootings have been terrible. I pray for the victims, and my heart goes out to the families. But I don’t appreciate those who use the sorrow of others for their own political gains.

The mass killings in the U.S. this year have resulted in the death of 62 individuals. Yet last year there were more than 17,000 murders in the U S. Too much emphasis has been placed on semiautomatic rifles and white supremacist groups.

Where this may be politically popular with local politicians, many Americans want controls and penalties placed on all weapons, not just semiautomatic rifles.

The National Rifle Association only has 5 million members. Once your state and congressional representatives stop taking the NRA bribes, bills to ban the killing weapons will pass.

MICHAEL JENSEN

Petaluma

You can send a letter to the editor at letters@pressdemocrat.com.

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine