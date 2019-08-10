Extra Letters: Mass shootings in America

Violent by nature

EDITOR: Since our beginning as humans, we have killed each other with rocks, clubs, knives, etc. over religion, land, food — you name it. With technology, some are able to inflict damage with wars, shootings, genocide, anything. It’s in our DNA.

CHARLIE BECK

Bodega Bay

The issue is guns

EDITOR: The argument that the causes of mass shootings in the U.S. are mental illness, societal problems, internet sites, video games, etc. is spurious and distracting. Every other country in the world has all the above.

What is the only difference? The U.S. has millions of guns available easily for sale. They don’t. All semiautomatic and other military-style guns should be outlawed. Immediately.

As for the ones already out there, my 97-year-old friend suggests outlawing all magazines and ammunition for semiautomatic weapons. Let’s put her in charge since our supposed leadership is unable to get out from under the boot of the National Rifle Association and the greedy weapons manufacturers.

CAROLINE VAUGHAN

Sonoma

The good guy fantasy

EDITOR: I have a question for those who believe that the only solution to a bad guy with a gun, is a good guy with a gun: How does law enforcement, or another “good guy with a gun,” know the difference?

Do the good guys have shiny halos above their heads? Do the good guys dress differently, or have special haircuts or beards? Would the good guys have been able to stop the mass shooter while dodging bullets at the concert in Las Vegas?

Such a civilian solution can only exasperate the problem. There have already been incidents where legal-carry bystanders have tried to come to aid such shootings and been shot themselves. Even off-duty police officers have come under fire.

The National Rifle Association isn’t interested in objectively trying to solve our nation’s problem with these tragedies. Fear and profit seems to be the core of this organization, which sadly seems to also indirectly support the sales of flowers and memorial candles.

The “good guy with a gun” fantasy needs to end once and for all.

SHERYL NADEAU

Petaluma

Church is the answer

EDITOR: What does our epidemic of murder mean? It means the same as our epidemic of homelessness, drug addiction, suicide, urban violence and angry political discourse. These are not government problems; they are cultural problems, values problems, spiritual problems. Government cannot solve them. So who can?

Atheist philosopher Peter Singer recently stated, “During the next 35 years, the traditional view of the sanctity of human life will collapse … only a rump of hardcore, know-nothing religious fundamentalists will defend the view that every human life, from conception to death, is sacrosanct.”

Singer does not believe in God, or the sanctity of human life created by God, or strong nuclear families living for God, or cultural and governmental institutions committed to honoring God. What he fails to see (and what communism, socialism and our present ordeals prove) is that God alone is the only possible center of a viable culture, the only power capable of restraining human depravity and maintaining order.

Some years back, G. K. Chesterton described America as a nation with the soul of a church. These days our soul is sick. Dad, mom, teacher, student, businessman, government leader … maybe it’s time for us all to go back to church.