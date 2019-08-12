Monday’s Letters to the Editor

PG&E’s risky plan

EDITOR: The planned public safety power shutoffs that PG&E is promoting seem to me to have many dangers that aren’t being considered by the powers that be. The burden appears to be on the customers of PG&E. The full-page advertisements advise us to buy backup generators and cellphone chargers and stockpile water, among other costly measures.

Besides the obvious, which is that cutting power to people and organizations who are dependent on life-support machinery is life-threatening, what will we do if we don’t have water for over a week?

Farmers won’t be able to pump water. They have to go out and buy generators? Is PG&E going to give them away? The cash flow for most small farmers is very limited, and an extra expense like buying more equipment and fuel could send them into bankruptcy.

Can’t you just see desperate people buying generators, then filling them with diesel or gasoline during a red-flag weather event and burning down the countryside?

We need to seriously consider the unintended consequences of such a drastic measure.

ALICE FORD-SALA

Santa Rosa

Killing ourselves

EDITOR: We used to have a button saying “war is not healthy for children and other living things” to protest the war in Vietnam. As if war anywhere isn’t bad enough, now the war is stateside, and we are killing ourselves. Is it time for another button? “Guns are not healthy for children and other living things.”

MICHELINE JUSTMAN

Santa Rosa

Toni Morrison’s wisdom

EDITOR: For two days running you’ve gave us fine articles recalling the life of the inimitable author Toni Morrison. In view of the divisiveness being created by the rhetoric of our achromatic president, I was expecting to read one of Morrison’s most significant and salient comments. When she accepted her Nobel Prize for literature in 1993 she said:

“Oppressive language does more than represent violence; it is violence; does more than represent the limits of knowledge; it limits knowledge … It is the language that drinks blood, laps vulnerabilities, tucks its fascist boots under crinolines of respectability and patriotism as it moves relentlessly toward the bottom line and the bottomed- out mind.”

Just can’t add to that.

JIM FAHY

Santa Rosa

Comedian in chief

EDITOR: I would propose an annual award be presented to President Donald Trump. The award would be for the best solo-produced daily worldwide comedy show. We could call it the MAGA award for “Make America Grin Again.”

HORACE MANN

Fort Bragg

The race card

EDITOR: As part of the media uproar over Donald Trump’s tweet war with Rep. Elijah Cummings, D-Maryland, progressive Democrats would have you believe that inner-city disaster areas like Baltimore are the fruits of personal and institutional racism in American society. But I believe most Americans wish well for these devastated areas and are looking for solutions.

The Democratic accusations of racism are instead a corrupt and brazen strategy to smear fellow Americans in the advancement of divisiveness as a political tool. And like the Inquisition, they forbid you any search for truth. For example, merely questioning the connection between the black Democratic political power that’s been in place in Detroit for 50 years and the lack of black prosperity there will get you branded as a racist.