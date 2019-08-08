Natera: Toni Morrison taught me to read

There, I found an odd couple who did the exact opposite. They were two librarians: a black man, taller than any person I’d seen in real life, and a short, plump white woman, who carried with her the pungent scent of tea tree oil. On that first day, they walked me around the wide floor, showing me different sections I should get to eventually, amassing in their arms an enormous stack of books I should take home, while they debated back and forth which would be the best for me to start on. It was their lightness with each other I found endearing, a scene I’d seen play out between long-married couples on sitcoms, as I tried to learn English through the TV. Finally, they decided and handed me a slim book: “The Bluest Eye.”

I clung to that book, captivated by its cover, which featured a girl who shared my skin tone. I didn’t go to sleep all night, annoying my younger sister by keeping the lights on. At the end, there I was, not sure I knew exactly all that had happened in that story but shocked that the feelings in the book mirrored feelings I’d known my entire life. Just like Pecola, I’d often been ridiculed and picked on for being the darkest child. Just like in the world of these characters, the idolization of whiteness surrounded and isolated me. Who was this woman, this writer?

The next day, I went back, and spoke to my new friends. I asked about her in my broken English, and they told me her real name — Chloe Ardelia Wofford — the first part sounding pretty close to mine, and somehow I became immediately convinced this woman had something to do with me. I asked them to give me all her books. Some I started and finished; some I abandoned because they were too hard, knowing I needed more skill to take the plunge.

In college, I became an English major largely because of my love of books, which was also my love of Morrison. In that academic environment, I revisited all of her works, and had to re-learn to read her the way I learned to make love as a late bloomer — not knowing exactly what I was doing, and embarrassed that I would fake it, rush it, only to be slowed by a skilled, patient hand. Her work resisted being rushed, and in it, even the parts that chilled me lit up something fierce.

Morrison’s body of work, within a world literary canon that remains as white and male as it has ever been, underscores what we know but somehow still refuse to embrace: Genius isn’t categorically more present in one gender than in another, in one race more than another. Regardless how lonely she remains in gender, in race, in that canon today, her legacy teaches us that.

Toni Morrison is and will remain an artist ahead of her time, beyond time itself. We often hear the worth of an artist measured in the impact she can make. Does she create something new with language, with a voice unlike any other? Is she singularly reflective of the cumulative history that brought us to the moment in which she created her art?

Yes, she did all of that. And what of the ephemeral other thing? The way she helped this black Dominican girl understand her life and her pain, and see the beauty of asserting her worth — through the force of Morrison’s own talent, her mind, which created an echo in mine?

That force lives in legions of us who aren’t amnesiacs, who understand the horrors around us, ahead of us, who will not play dumb or blind, who refuse to be silenced even if our names remain unknown or difficult to pronounce. All of us carry her, will carry her forward, today and always. In resistance, we carry her on.

Cleyvis Natera holds a master of fine arts in fiction from New York University and is working on her first novel, “Neruda in the Park.” From the Washington Post.

You can send a letter to the editor at letters@pressdemocrat.com.