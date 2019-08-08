Natera: Toni Morrison taught me to read
I’ve seen Toni Morrison a handful of times in my life. The most notable was the first time, when I went to hear her read from “Paradise” while studying abroad in London. It was 1998. I replayed the speech I’d been practicing as we waited in line. All about how I loved her, and what her books meant to me, and how I hoped one day to be a writer, just like her. A friend and I finally made it to the front of the line, and I opened my mouth with all of my 20-year-old’s confidence. You know what happened next? Of course you do. Nothing came out.
I closed my mouth, swallowed hard and tried again. Mute. Struck speechless, for the first and only time in my life. I stood staring at her, so regal and kind, already hating myself for this silence. She leaned over the table. She wouldn’t be rushed by the waiting crowd. She held on to my hand with both of hers. I remember her warmth, which reminded me of my mother’s warmth, and thought how they both resisted the cold of destruction through all the hells they’d had to live through. I remember Morrison’s slight nod before she squeezed tightly and let go. I remember knowing what the nod meant between us, and walking away, dazed, because I would carry it in my body the rest of my life. My friend pulled on my arm. I saw it, she said.
Years later, I saw Morrison in the courtyard of a church in New York City. It was a few months after 9/11, and the usual people — a fandom made up of students of all ages, and adults of all races, all genders — spiraled around her. In the crowding, I felt what I wanted from her, what we all want from the most gifted among us: to help us understand, to help soothe the hurt with what only they can see. We feel that same, devastating want now, at the news of her passing. That time I held back, wondering foolishly if she might remember me from London, too scared to get close enough to find out.
I was 15 years old the first time I read “The Bluest Eye,” and I didn’t quite have a grasp of the English language. I lived in Harlem, which was going through a transformation of sorts back in the early 1990s, with thousands of Dominicans spilling down from Washington Heights through Morningside Heights, about to burst it. Though I’d been going to public schools for three years, I was still in bilingual education classes; English didn’t stick. Home was dysfunctional, with a stepfather who openly abused my mother, and a legion of adults — neighbors, family members — who were hellbent on acting like short-term amnesiacs around Mami’s bruises and humiliations.
I’d fallen into a reading habit out of revenge — my blinding hatred for a Spanish-language teacher who hated me just as much, who wished I’d fail her class. Reading those Spanish books, largely in defiance of someone who wanted to make me feel worthless, stupid, I had a deafening realization: Stories quieted the world around me, sniffed out the stench of the loneliness clinging to my life. I walked into my local public library down on 125th Street and Amsterdam Avenue one cold afternoon. Like many kids who walked in there on any given day, I was trying to escape home, find a quiet place where adults would leave me the hell alone.