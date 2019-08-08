PD Editorial: Putting the Petaluma River back to work

A mayor, a congressman and a lieutenant colonel are in a boat, navigating a dangerously shallow river. That may sound like the start of a corny joke, but there’s nothing funny about the deteriorating condition of the Petaluma River.

The river, which flows past vineyards and ranches on its 18-mile run from Sonoma Mountain to San Pablo Bay, once was busy with barges hauling all manner of freight — everything from chicken feed to Oracle Park’s giant wooden Coke bottle. It was, at one time, the busiest commercial river in the state, routinely carrying more than a million tons of cargo annually.

Not anymore. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers hasn’t dredged the upper Petaluma River since 2003, and much of the barge traffic is gone.

Hundreds of pleasure boats that used to go up the river and stop at Petaluma’s downtown turning basin are staying away for fear of running aground on the accumulation of mud and silt in the channel. At low tide, the mud rises like an island in the middle of the stream.

We aren’t engineers, but it seems logical that a clogged stream also threatens the effectiveness of the Petaluma River flood control project, which cost taxpayers more than $40 million.

The upper river is supposed to be dredged every four years, meaning it should have been cleared in 2007 and 2011 and 2015 and again this year.

Dredging is supposed to occur every three years where the river meets San Pablo Bay, but that stretch hasn’t been dredged since 1998.

Year in and year out, the Corps of Engineers — which has jurisdiction over navigable waters — said sorry, the Petaluma River didn’t make the list. With each passing year, the mud gets deeper, and the cost of the work goes up. Once estimated at $2 million, the Corps now says dredging the river will cost $10 million.

Petaluma officials are justifiably frustrated. They have pleaded, petitioned, lobbied, cajoled and even organized stunts, once forming a human chain across the river to demonstrate how shallow it has become. There is now talk of a parcel tax measure in 2020 to be coupled with an offer for the city to assume responsibility for the river.

On Friday, Petaluma Mayor Teresa Barrett and Rep. Jared Huffman, D-San Rafael, took Lt. Col. John Cunningham, the new district commander for the Corps of Engineers, on a pontoon-boat tour of the river.

“They have a euphemistic name for places like the Petaluma River in the lexicon of the Army Corps of Engineers,” Huffman said. “They call them emerging ports, which is really a joke because ports like the Petaluma River have been effectively abandoned.

“I don’t think there’s a community in America that’s done a better job indicating the need — doing it in a positive, constructive and patient way — and yet had to wait so long on something that’s so urgent.”

Cunningham said he was impressed by the tour, but he left without making any commitment to dredging the river. The Corps’ work plan for 2020 is expected by December. Petaluma has waited long enough. Let the river get back to work.

