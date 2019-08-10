PD Editorial: US-China trade war is hurting Americans

President Donald Trump announced his latest round of tariffs on Chinese goods early in the afternoon East Coast time on Thursday, Aug. 1. The stock markets reacted almost immediately. By the end of the trading day, the Dow had dropped more than 500 points.

China reacted quickly as well, devaluing its currency dramatically by the following Monday. That news led to another 500-point plunge in the Dow. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq also dropped about 3%. The U.S. Treasury Department swiftly labeled China a currency manipulator, something the U.S. hadn’t done since 1994.

In short order, Trump’s trade war with China escalated, and Americans could only watch as their retirement accounts diminished. Markets have rebounded some, but uncertainty and erratic trading is rarely good for the economy.

“This is an extraordinary action of hostility against a major trading partner, with little economic basis and again driven mostly by presidential whims,” said Cornell University economist Eswar Prasad, a former head of the China division at the International Monetary Fund. “The timing and apparent logic for Treasury’s designation of China as a currency manipulator reeks of arbitrariness and retaliation, and will inflict further damage on an already wounded relationship between China and the U.S.”

The stock market is not the be-all, end-all indicator of the health of the American economy, despite the intense focus on it. But the plummet in the markets is a clear sign that investors don’t think the escalation of Trump’s trade war is a wise idea. Far from it, it may be calamitous.

Economists say China’s decision to devalue its currency so quickly — even when its economy is slowing and it has been attempting to keep the value of the yuan up to discourage citizens from moving money out of the country — demonstrates that China is willing to tolerate a lot of economic pain to wait out Trump in this dispute.

Americans might be less willing to endure financial pain. Consumers face higher prices on many manufactured goods. After Trump’s new tariffs — which directly target consumer goods — take effect on Sept. 1, shoppers will see additional price increases.

American farmers also are feeling the pain, especially with China’s decision to stop buying American agricultural products. Trump’s bailouts (paid for with money borrowed from China) won’t be enough to keep many small farmers from going under.

California winemakers know this well. They have been hit by retaliatory tariffs. The state’s tech industry, too, is in for a rough ride, at least the companies that have production facilities in China.

The Federal Reserve recently cut interest rates, and that normally would stimulate the economy. But experts warn that the trade war could counteract any stimulus. The longest economic expansion in American history hangs in the balance.

Americans must hope that Trump sees the harm his trade war is causing. Certainly, China’s leaders can withstand a lot more economic pain than a president seeking reelection. The current market uneasiness is nothing compared with what might happen if consumer confidence plunges heading into the holiday season.

Trump famously said, “Trade wars are good and easy to win.” It sure doesn’t feel like America is winning right now.

You can send a letter to the editor at letters@pressdemocrat.com.