The Last Word: This week’s top picks

“The store had lots of poles but no bait.”

BROOKE CLYDE, Santa Rosa

“They’re biting each other today.”

PAUL THIELEN, Sebastopol

“Maybe it’s time to switch to barbed hooks.”

MAURICE FLIESS, Reston, Virginia

“Who needs more polls?”

JACK RANNELLS, Calistoga

“If you can’t dazzle them with brilliance, baffle them with abundance.”

MARK BOWMAN, Santa Rosa

“Eighty baits and no bites. OK, try free lunches for all.”

JON YATABE, Bodega Bay