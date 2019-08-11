PD Editorial: Fire safety power outages are coming. Be prepared

Here’s a question all of us should be pondering: Are you prepared to go without electricity for a week?

This isn’t an academic exercise. When temperatures climb high enough and dry Diablo winds blow from the northeast, PG&E plans to cut off electricity rather than risk another catastrophic wildfire ignited by power lines.

And Sonoma County could be ground zero for a prolonged blackout.

“Sonoma County has more customers with a high probability of being shut off than any other county in the state of California,” Geof Syphers, the CEO of Sonoma Clean Power, said, citing presentations by PG&E during recent meetings with local officials.

Ninety percent of Sonoma County — about 400,000 residents and businesses — would lose power if PG&E shut down both high-voltage transmission lines from The Geysers.

Red-flag fire conditions might subside within a day or two, but it could take five more days to inspect power lines before service is restored.

Imagine restaurants, grocery stores, pharmacies and gas stations closed for a week — and unable to process debit and credit card payments if they did open. Banks, including ATMs, closed. Same with schools. No stoplights or streetlights. No power for water wells. You might have a car charger for your cellphone, but Santa Rosa’s emergency preparedness coordinator warns that backup batteries for cellphone towers probably would run down within about eight hours.

The Press Democrat has a backup generator at our Santa Rosa headquarters to ensure that we can keep posting news and updates at pressdemocrat.com, and we are exploring options for printing a newspaper during a protracted power outage. KSRO and several other local radio stations also have generators so they can stay on the air.

One more thing: Don’t count on much advance notice.

A PG&E representative told Sonoma County supervisors the utility hopes to tell people 48 to 72 hours before turning out the lights.

Yet there was less than 24 hours’ warning prior to PG&E’s first “public safety power shutdown,” which affected 17,500 utility customers in Sonoma, Lake and Napa counties in October, and there was even less advance notice prior to a shutdown in June.

Even with adequate warning, a lengthy blackout is going to be, at best, a nuisance.

After two years of horrible wildfires, many of them attributed to utility lines and equipment, aggressive steps are necessary. San Diego Gas & Electric started using precautionary outages after a destructive wildfire in 2007, followed more recently by other utilities in California, Oregon and Nevada.

That may be the easiest option. But utilities and policymakers need to continue assessing risks and alternatives. For example, concrete poles and insulated power lines would reduce fire dangers, and creation of microgrids would facilitate targeted outages.

It’s likely that people living in mountainous areas and other high-risk zones will be inconvenienced most frequently. But large areas, including entire cities and counties, could be without power for days if utilities must shut down transmission lines, as opposed to local distribution lines.

State officials must press for safety upgrades to limit the scope and frequency of precautionary outages. The rest of us need to get ready. Do you already have an emergency kit with water, batteries, a radio, any necessary medicines, a cellphone charger and some cash? Don’t wait until the power is off to find out.

You can send a letter to the editor at letters@pressdemocrat.com.