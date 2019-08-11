Close to Home: Chanate property needs more affordable housing

The recommendation by Sonoma County staff that the Chanate Road property be given to a newly formed public agency from the San Joaquin Valley should be rejected or revised by the Board of Supervisors (“Agency may buy Chanate property,” July 18). This proposal involves a transfer of the site for no upfront compensation to the county, but with the possibility that the county will reap a large return, perhaps more than $80 million, sometime in the future.

While the eventual return is uncertain, the motivation for accepting this proposal seems to be for the Chanate Road site, which includes an old hospital and other property, to become a long-term investment for the county. Given the fiscal constraints facing public agencies, this is understandable. But it doesn’t justify the exclusion of lower-income affordable housing.

The project would result in only limited affordable housing as this term is currently understood. While the units with rents set for 80% of median income would be available to households at the highest level of “low income,” most low-income families would be excluded.

“Affordable housing” is generally applied to rent levels affordable to those below 80% of median income, currently $86,400 annually for a family of four. This would be the highest level of income to be eligible for most housing that is currently considered “affordable.” For the Chanate proposal, it would correspond to the lowest available rent level, and the higher rent tiers would be close to or at market rent levels.

Most of the focus of affordable housing efforts has been on more deeply affordable rental housing, serving household incomes in the range of $30,000 to $80,000 annually. These affordable housing developments have provided thousands of high-quality affordable opportunities for low-income families in Sonoma County. Low-income people do thousands of regular jobs in our economy, and most single-income families with children fall into this category. Affordable housing is needed now more than ever. This is truly “workforce housing.”

The focus on low-income affordability, however, has been criticized for failing to provide opportunities for those earning more than 80% of median income. And as housing development costs have continued to rise faster than incomes, a “missing middle” has been created.

In response to these concerns along with financial constraints that limit the size of affordable housing developments, we are seeing more mixed-income housing development. But public involvement in housing that has no deep affordability is unusual and isn’t a good policy direction.

From the perspective of housing integration, this project would create a publicly sponsored neighborhood that would exclude most low-income people. This should not happen. It would create an unfortunate precedent, particularly since it is located in a higher-income neighborhood.

If this project proposal could be revised to include a component of truly affordable housing, perhaps 25% of the units, which could be accomplished by partnering with another developer, it would look more like part of the solution to our housing crisis and less like make-believe.

John Lowry, a former executive director of Burbank Housing, is a member of the Sonoma County Planning Commission. He lives in Sebastopol.

