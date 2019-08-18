Kingsbury: It’s too late to ban assault weapons

With proper care and maintenance, an AR-15 rifle manufactured today will fire just as effectively in the year 2119 and probably for decades after that.

There are currently around 15 million military-style rifles in civilian hands in the United States. They are very rarely used in suicides or crimes. But when they are, the bloodshed is appalling.

Acknowledging the grim reality that we will live among these guns indefinitely is a necessary first step toward making the nation safer. Frustratingly, calling for military-style rifle bans — as I have done for years — may be making other lifesaving gun laws harder to pass.

President Donald Trump — touring two mass shooting sites in Ohio and Texas — said that “there is no political appetite” for a new ban of assault weapons. Never mind that a majority of Americans support such a ban.

Short of forced confiscation or a major cultural shift, our great-great-great-grandchildren will live side by side with the guns we have today and make tomorrow. That also means that we’re far closer to the beginning of the plague of mass public shootings with military-style weapons than we are to the end. Little wonder that major companies are now including mass shootings in their risk to shareholder filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Common-sense gun control measures can and do reduce accidental gun deaths and injuries, domestic violence-related deaths, homicides and suicides. Failure to enact nationwide mandatory comprehensive background checks, safe storage rules, red flag laws and robust licensing systems like those passed in Massachusetts is political negligence that will flabbergast future generations. How could they have allowed the sale of those weapons to civilians in the first place? Why didn’t they do anything about it after the mass murders began?

Laws that make it safer for Americans to coexist with weapons won’t remove the contamination of military-style weapons from society, but they will certainly save some lives.

Not only is confiscation politically untenable — the compliance rates of gun owners when bans are passed are laughably low. The distribution of these weapons across society makes even their prohibition nearly impossible. In 1996, Australia launched a mandatory gun buyback of 650,000 military-style weapons. While gun ownership per capita in the country declined by more than 20%, today Australians own more guns than they did before the buyback. New Zealand’s leaders, in the wake of the Christchurch massacre, launched a compulsory buyback effort for the tens of thousands of military-style weapons estimated to be in the country.

For context: In 2016 alone, more than 1 million military-style weapons were added to America’s existing civilian arsenal, according to industry estimates.

Not only are the number of total guns in America orders of magnitude larger than other nations, the political imagination is far less ambitious. Consider a federal assault weapons ban that Democrats introduced this year. It is purely a messaging bill since there was no chance it will win support from Republicans and become law. Yet even this thought experiment falls far short: The bill bans military-style weapons, except for the millions of military-style weapons already in circulation.

America’s gun problem is far larger than military-style weapons, the mass killer’s rifle of choice. There are hundreds of millions of handguns in the country that take far, far more lives — both homicides and suicides. Given the quality of modern manufacturing, a great many of those guns will also be operational a century from now.