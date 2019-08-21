Wednesday’s Letters to the Editor

August 21, 2019, 12:07AM

Private prisons

EDITOR: I don’t know if private prisons are better or worse for prisoners when compared to public facilities. But I don’t want incarceration being a profit center where companies lobby for stiffer sentences and more things criminalized to increase their “customer” base. If it were illegal for any private prison company or its officers, agents or employees to lobby, I might feel differently. Thank you, Supervisor Lynda Hopkins, for standing tall on this issue (“Prison exec protests county’s divestment plans,” Aug. 14).

NEAL FISHMAN

Petaluma

Population control

EDITOR: In all the discussion of what we should do to avoid ruining the planet and ourselves, what is called the carrying capacity of Earth is not mentioned.

Reducing our carbon footprint needs to goes beyond driving electric cars, using less throwaway plastic, eating less meat and developing non-fossil fuel energy sources. Even with better technology, if we make more humans than the planet can reasonably support, we will cut more forests to grow more food for our increasing numbers and crowd out other creatures.

If we don’t have a public conversation about family size and everyone’s responsibility to do more than drop our bottles and cans in the recycling bin, life is going to become very difficult close to home, not just in the countries people are fleeing to come here.

PAULA HAWKES

Healdsburg

Barring US officials

EDITOR: I write to register my protest to the decision by Prime Benjamin Minister Netanyahu of Israel, with prompting from President Donald Trump, to deny entry to two U.S. congresswomen, Rashida Tlaib and Ilhan Omar.

That Israel won’t allow two members of the U.S. Congress to visit is for Israel to show extreme disregard — indeed contempt — to a democratically elected body, a body central to the practice of American democracy. This is a slap in the face to the people of the United States who elected these individuals to Congress. What does this decision mean for Israel’s future as a liberal democracy?

There is no question that any fair-minded person would conclude — if that person had access to the full record — that the Israelis have treated the Palestinians unjustly. Land has been stolen from them and given to Israeli settlers, upending Palestinian families and villages. Palestinians are left with little hope that these injustices will be ended and restitution made to them. That hope got even fainter with the full-scale attack on American democratic institutions and, by extension, on Israel’s as well.

STEVEN M. DELUE

Petaluma

An imminent danger

EDITOR: The effects of widespread PG&E outages to prevent fires during dry, windy conditions are staggering — tens or hundreds of thousands without power, financial losses, lost productivity, no work, schools and stores closed, limited backup cellphone power. How can we communicate about current or future disasters? There will be widespread frustration and outrage. There will be dire consequences we haven’t even thought of yet. I believe loss of life is likely.

Of particular concern are the mentally ill. This segment of our community is already undertreated and marginalized. They are disproportionately low income with few resources. Who will they turn to? Interruptions in therapy and medications can have devastating consequences.

My mental illness has and will quickly spin out of control when I run out of my meds. My anxiety level is heightened just reading about these outages. So-called “normal people” will suffer anxiety, fear and powerlessness. How much greater will be the effects be on mentally ill people who are already anxious and fearful? We need to reach out to these people. They may not even understand that they need help. We can’t wait. The danger is imminent.

JANIE HAGGERTY

Cotati

Preventing violence

EDITOR: The problem of mass shootings cannot be solved by the government. Citizens must take responsibility to watch websites for dangerous writings, manifestos, crazy hate rantings. Check them out with others and report them. All of us have to act. The ubiquity of computers and rapid communication should be a big plus.

PAUL GEIGER

Sebastopol

An official failure

EDITOR: Do our elected officials even understand the term “housing crisis”? Once again, they have failed us by not engaging, instead avoiding doing their job.

There was a very good proposal to develop the Chanate Road property, an important project that is already way behind schedule. Yet their failure suffocates the much-needed construction of homes as they yield to a vocal minority.

We are to blame, too. We speak loudly of our compassion and desire to help those in need, yet when it comes time for action the response is always “we must do this … but not in my backyard.”

Our elected officials need to do their job. It is also their responsibility to represent not only the squeaky wheel activists, but those constituents who are not yet here but are waiting for the opportunity to join our community.

JULIUS ORTH

Santa Rosa

