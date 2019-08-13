PD Editorial: Time for the Senate to stop stalling on gun safety

Congressional support for universal background checks prior to firearms sales has grown steadily, albeit slowly, since a gunman massacred 20 first-graders and six adults in a Newtown, Connecticut elementary school just before Christmas in 2012.

Finally, this spring, with a newly elected Democratic majority, the House approved legislation to close loopholes in federal law that allow some gun buyers to avoid a background check.

Eight Republicans joined 232 Democrats to send HR 8 to the Senate, where the resolution sponsored by Rep. Mike Thompson, D-St. Helena, has languished since. No hearing, no vote, barely acknowledged by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

There have been nine mass shootings totaling 73 deaths in the U.S. in the six months since the House vote, according to ABC News. Not included in the list is the shooting two weeks ago at the Gilroy Garlic Festival, which claimed three lives.

Mass shootings make headlines — usually — but they’re a small fraction of the gun deaths every year in the United States.

If 2019 is typical, more than 33,000 Americans will die from gunshot wounds by the end of the year. About two-thirds of those deaths will be suicides, and one-third homicides.

Some of those deaths could be prevented if our elected leaders muster the courage and political will to act.

After the most recent shootings — El Paso, 22 dead; and Dayton, nine dead — McConnell said maybe the Senate could think about getting around to considering doing something in the fall. McConnell ignored pleas to recall the Senate from its summer recess to vote on background checks and a red-flag law, which would allow law enforcement to seize, with a court order, firearms from stalkers, substance abusers, and other people deemed to be a danger to themselves or others.

But he may get a nudge to act from President Donald Trump.

Trump seems like a surprising ally for gun safety advocates, given his pledges to stand shoulder to shoulder with the National Rifle Association, including a renewed call at this year’s convention to arm schoolteachers as a defense against gunmen.

Last week, however, Trump proclaimed that there is “tremendous” support for “really common-sense sensible, important background checks,” McConnell is “on board” and the gun lobby will “get there,” too.

But Trump has called for background checks before, as a private citizen following after Newtown and again as president after 17 students and staff members were shot to death at a Parkland, Florida, high school in 2018. We hope he means it and backs up his word with some pressure on McConnell to bring Thompson’s legislation to a vote in the Senate.

The opposition is hard to fathom. Wouldn’t you want to know if the person to whom they’re selling a gun is a felon or someone otherwise prohibited from owning a firearm?

Universal background checks, which are required in California and several other states, won’t deprive law-abiding citizens of the right to own firearms. Neither will red-flag laws, which California pioneered in 2014 after a gunman killed six people and wounded 14 others near UC Santa Barbara.

No single law will stop every shooting any more than speed limits and stop lights prevent every automobile accident. But that’s no reason to raise a white flag. Steps can be taken to protect the public, and the Senate should start by voting on a national red-flag law and universal background checks. Are you listening, Senator McConnell?

