Wednesday’s Letters to the Editor

YOU CAN SEND A LETTER TO THE EDITOR AT LETTERS@PRESSDEMOCRAT.COM.
August 28, 2019, 12:05AM
Updated 15 hours ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

SMART’s long-term value

EDITOR: In response to short-sighted objections to the SMART system:

Rail is efficient. It works in Europe. We destroyed our rail system for the automobile and freeways. Now it costs today’s inflated money to rejuvenate rail.

Costs are rising for everything. Sales tax costs are minimal compared to the benefits. Extending the tax assures continuity in funding, allowing SMART to move into the future.

Ridership will increase as the trains extend their reach. Both Larkspur and Cloverdale eagerly await service. Current ridership indicates that there is a market, and people are willing to abandon cars for the ease, comfort and speed of the beautiful trains. SMART cannot grow big enough to be profitable without the support of its communities, which all profit by reduced freeway traffic, cleaner air and improved infrastructures.

As ridership increases, other infrastructure will fill in: buses, bike trails, parking, then hotels, homes and retail will follow at the hubs. That urban renewal will increase tax revenue for many businesses besides the train. We are looking at revitalization of areas in serious need of it.

We need to work through the growing pains, keeping the long-term goals in mind. Our children will thank us.

MARY JOHNSON

Healdsburg

‘Illegitimate’ guns

EDITOR: Scott Waterman (“Punishing gun owners,” Letters, Thursday) considers the problem of “illegitimate gun owners,” but does not consider those pesky “illegitimate” guns; where do they come from?

Some are purchased from legitimate gun owners and dealers by “illegitimate” buyers. Some are legitimate guns stolen from legitimate owners who never bothered to store their weapons securely. Some are owned legitimately by individuals who decide to use them in “illegitimate” ways.

It seems that all “illegitimate” guns were legitimate at one time but lost their virtue, not through their innate nature but through human interaction.

How can “illegitimate” guns be controlled without controlling legitimate guns? They can’t.

L.W. HARRISON

Windsor

Shaky prediction

EDITOR: In the Aug. 20 article about economists’ recession predictions (“Majority of economists predict US recession”), a statement was made that an inverted bond yield curve, which occurred during one day recently, has preceded every recession since 1955. Might it have been less misleading to more accurately report that, since 1955, bond yield inversions have predicted 14 of the last eight recessions?

JIM HABERKORN

Santa Rosa

PG&E’s priorities

EDITOR: In the first decade of this century, a friend of mine had a job as a PG&E power line monitor. He traveled through the county checking for trees that threatened lines, removing any that did. In four years, he cut 38,000 potential fire-starting trees. That’s more than 9,000 fire threats per year. After four years, PG&E decided that removing those trees was too expensive, and his position was eliminated.

Fast forward 12 or 14 years, and PG&E’s power lines have been implicated in many of the wildfires that burned neighborhoods and cost billions in property damage.

Now that increased heat and drought (climate change, anyone?) have doubled down on the wildfire risk, PG&E has doubled down on protecting its shareholders by threatening Sonoma County with blackouts lasting two weeks and more. We’re facing weeks without phones, computers, water, refrigeration, gasoline, grocery stores. Our local economy will revert to the mid-19th century, and there will be no responders to mitigate this intentional disaster.

As the consequence of a “cost-saving” move, PG&E is holding the county hostage. It is time to rethink our dependence upon corporations and examine their place in our county and our country.

DIANA SCHRADER

Sebastopol

BDS and visiting Israel

EDITOR: Steven M. Delue’s letter (“Barring US officials,” Aug 21) was slanted and lacked factual evidence. The fact is that the state of Israel has a law that bars anyone who promotes the Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions movement from entering the country. The law applies to anyone, and there are no exceptions for elected officials of foreign governments.

Since its founding, Israel’s enemies have repeatedly worked to destroy the state, and BDS is an effort to stigmatize, delegitimize and isolate Israel. The movement and many of its proponents seek to destroy Israel by separating government, business, universities and people from partners abroad, and by committing economic warfare.

To quote BDS founder Omar Barghouti, “Ending the occupation doesn’t mean anything if it doesn’t mean upending the Jewish state itself.” More than 30 Hamas and Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine operatives hold senior positions within BDS advocacy organizations. They have no interest in a peace process with the Palestinians; their only interest is to weaken and destroy Israel.

The U.S. House of Representatives has passed a bill opposing BDS, and recently the German parliament passed a resolution declaring BDS anti-Semitic. Let’s have more facts and less propaganda here.

BRANDES ELITCH

Healdsburg

You can send a letter to the editor at letters@pressdemocrat.com.

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine