Wednesday’s Letters to the Editor

SMART’s long-term value

EDITOR: In response to short-sighted objections to the SMART system:

Rail is efficient. It works in Europe. We destroyed our rail system for the automobile and freeways. Now it costs today’s inflated money to rejuvenate rail.

Costs are rising for everything. Sales tax costs are minimal compared to the benefits. Extending the tax assures continuity in funding, allowing SMART to move into the future.

Ridership will increase as the trains extend their reach. Both Larkspur and Cloverdale eagerly await service. Current ridership indicates that there is a market, and people are willing to abandon cars for the ease, comfort and speed of the beautiful trains. SMART cannot grow big enough to be profitable without the support of its communities, which all profit by reduced freeway traffic, cleaner air and improved infrastructures.

As ridership increases, other infrastructure will fill in: buses, bike trails, parking, then hotels, homes and retail will follow at the hubs. That urban renewal will increase tax revenue for many businesses besides the train. We are looking at revitalization of areas in serious need of it.

We need to work through the growing pains, keeping the long-term goals in mind. Our children will thank us.

MARY JOHNSON

Healdsburg

‘Illegitimate’ guns

EDITOR: Scott Waterman (“Punishing gun owners,” Letters, Thursday) considers the problem of “illegitimate gun owners,” but does not consider those pesky “illegitimate” guns; where do they come from?

Some are purchased from legitimate gun owners and dealers by “illegitimate” buyers. Some are legitimate guns stolen from legitimate owners who never bothered to store their weapons securely. Some are owned legitimately by individuals who decide to use them in “illegitimate” ways.

It seems that all “illegitimate” guns were legitimate at one time but lost their virtue, not through their innate nature but through human interaction.

How can “illegitimate” guns be controlled without controlling legitimate guns? They can’t.

L.W. HARRISON

Windsor

Shaky prediction

EDITOR: In the Aug. 20 article about economists’ recession predictions (“Majority of economists predict US recession”), a statement was made that an inverted bond yield curve, which occurred during one day recently, has preceded every recession since 1955. Might it have been less misleading to more accurately report that, since 1955, bond yield inversions have predicted 14 of the last eight recessions?

JIM HABERKORN

Santa Rosa

PG&E’s priorities

EDITOR: In the first decade of this century, a friend of mine had a job as a PG&E power line monitor. He traveled through the county checking for trees that threatened lines, removing any that did. In four years, he cut 38,000 potential fire-starting trees. That’s more than 9,000 fire threats per year. After four years, PG&E decided that removing those trees was too expensive, and his position was eliminated.

Fast forward 12 or 14 years, and PG&E’s power lines have been implicated in many of the wildfires that burned neighborhoods and cost billions in property damage.

Now that increased heat and drought (climate change, anyone?) have doubled down on the wildfire risk, PG&E has doubled down on protecting its shareholders by threatening Sonoma County with blackouts lasting two weeks and more. We’re facing weeks without phones, computers, water, refrigeration, gasoline, grocery stores. Our local economy will revert to the mid-19th century, and there will be no responders to mitigate this intentional disaster.