Friday’s Letters to the Editor

PG&E’s dangerous plan

EDITOR: I read with alarm about PG&E’s plans for dealing with a potential fire threat by shutting off the main power lines into Sonoma County, leaving hundreds of thousands without power for up to 10 days (“PG&E’s shutoffs may last for days,” Aug. 4).

This would mean we would be in the dark, with no way to communicate, no way to call for help, no way to know if there is a fire, where the fire is or is headed, and no way to fight the fire if there is one.

Under such conditions, it is not too far a stretch to imagine civil unrest from people who can’t buy food, pump gas or even feel safe in their homes. The sick and elderly will be particularly affected.

PG&E should practice preventive measures — adequate staffing, maintaining equipment and pruning or clearing out grass, trees and brush that are fuel for flames.

JUNE KEEFE

Santa Rosa

Spare the elk

EDITOR: The beautiful Tule elk at Point Reyes National Seashore are some of the last great animals humans haven’t killed or made extinct in our world (“Elk plan revives debate,” Aug. 9). Leave them alone. And why is the National Park Service big on shooting them? Aren’t they supposed to represent values like caring for the land and animals? Am I missing something?

Can people please start thinking of something kinder than shooting and killing? And we wonder why kids learn it from adults. Please, people, start using your cerebral cortex.

Use it before you lose it.

KATY BYRNE

Sonoma

The good guy fallacy

EDITOR: I read the Aug. 7 letters regarding mass shootings. One, in particular, struck me as part of what’s wrong with the ongoing discussion. The writer suggested that had 1% of the people in the shopping center in El Paso been carrying guns and been willing to and in a position to respond, it is likely the outcome would have been less tragic (“Protecting society”).

In the midst of an active shooting, with the chaos and pandemonium of people running, screaming and gunshots, I don’t believe it’s possible for a good guy with a gun to locate and shoot a bad guy with a gun without putting more people in danger.

If 1% of those people were good guys with guns, how many of them would have accidentally shot another good guy with a gun in the middle of the chaos?

The Gilroy police arrived and shot the bad guy with a gun in one minute. He still managed to shoot more than a dozen people and kill two children. We don’t need more guns regardless of who’s carrying them. We need fewer guns, no semiautomatic weapons and no high-capacity magazines.

ANNETTE FLACHMAN

Windsor

Incentives for prevention

EDITOR: My home barely escaped the Tubbs fire, and I evacuated just hours before the firestorm broached the ridge line. I still notice how much remains unburned.

As always, we are reactive and poorly proactive to tragedies. We continue to allow high-density building to flourish within our boundaries in attempting to solve a housing issue. So a siren idea scares me as much as a fire.