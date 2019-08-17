Saturday’s Letters to the Editor

August 17, 2019, 12:11AM

Unfortunate changes

EDITOR: Sonoma County Fair management has made some unfortunate changes over the past several years (“Crowds thinner again at fair,” Tuesday).

Music: What happened to the likes of Huey Lewis, Ray Charles, T-Bone Burnett and Rodney Crowell from years past — the kinds of singer- songwriters and indie bands that play at the Kate Wolf Music Festival? We music lovers expect more than just tribute bands and country music.

Exhibit fees and awards: It used to be we could enter 10 items for $20; now 10 items cost $50 in entry fees, and the exhibit halls reflect a steep decline in individual participation. Small cash awards were eliminated in favor of one big cash prize for each grand prize winner. A return to modest fees and small cash awards, along with bringing back knowledgeable judges for each area, should revive community interest in participating and attending.

Animal acts: What happened to attractions like goat hill, the turkey races and splash dogs?

The Hall of Flowers rebounded spectacularly this year, although “traditional country songs” is a typical nostalgia theme. Rebrand toward fun themes with broader appeal to younger generations.

If paid attendance is the primary metric for success, eliminating the free senior days would provide an immediate boost in paid attendance.

ELLEN SKAGERBERG

Santa Rosa

A cold, hard square

EDITOR: Thanks to David Lewis for the very apt comments regarding the design of our new Courthouse Square (“Done over and one in,” Letters, Sunday). Its layout shows the cold power of business, which called the shots on the design and thereby dashed the human needs of the people who live here in Santa Rosa.

We can just hear the cash registers buzz with every marathon that calls this parade ground its base. And between those events, that cold hard field lies stark and empty, as if any hapless intruder might be shot on sight.

Recently, I believe that the city capitulated when a suggestion that a public restroom be added was quickly shouted down by surrounding merchants who said it might be bad for business. What an example of misplaced priorities. Have the forces of greed taken over even our mostly liberal little town? May I say, sad?

ROGER McBERTY

Santa Rosa

Power outage effects

EDITOR: How does PG&E expect me to water my horses in an extended power shutoff? Will they be offering rebates to purchase expensive generators? What about people who for one reason or another will be unable to supply the necessary food and equipment for themselves? These issues must be addressed.

JUDY GAGE

Santa Rosa

Anti-SMART campaign

EDITOR: It has been interesting to watch the anti-SMART campaign evolve in the letters to the editor over the past two weeks. It’s so obvious to a daily reader.

Maybe these folks like to sweat in gridlock on Highway 101, smell the fumes, waste their money on gas at $3.69 a gallon or be lookie-loos at the latest five-car rear-end smash-up on the freeway. (Freeway, that’s Orwellian). Or maybe they just don’t go anywhere at all — just binge satellite TV and play video games.

SMART is smart, and there’s air conditioning while you relax. Just a thought.

Have a pleasant ride.

ED LaFRANCE

Sebastopol

Not to worry, kids

EDITOR: For children in America who are afraid of returning to school after the recent spate of fatal shootings, there is good news. President Donald Trump is on the case and is offering some sage advice. “My message to young children going back to school is to go and really study hard and maybe be president of the United States or do something else that’s fantastic. They have nothing to fear, nothing to worry about.”

Whew, such a relief. No need to fret that the stable genius in the White House and his Republican sycophants in Congress refuse to enact any meaningful legislation regulating assault rifles, the deadly weapons of war used in the attacks.

In fact, Trump declared, “In addition, we are in constant contact with states, with state government. They are really doing a great job. We have this so much better than it was two and half years ago. Two and a half years ago, it was really not a good situation. I think we have a very, very good system right now.”

Yeah, Texas and Ohio are doing a great job. So, here’s to Trump: the man who puts a Band-Aid on an arterial bleed and boasts of his accomplishments. Oh, I am so tired of winning.

JAROLD WRIGHT

Santa Rosa

Caring for racehorses

EDITOR: Rosemary Huber/Benner wrote a letter about the fate of race horses when their careers on the track fade or is over (“A racehorse’s life,” Tuesday). My wife and I own pieces of racehorses and the picture painted in the letter isn’t true of our horses or the horses of other owners we know.

Last year, two of our 3-year-old fillies had leg issues, and while it was clear they could race again and quite possibly win, we and our partners weren’t willing to take a chance on a potential life-threatening injury. Both fillies will spend the rest of their lives munching grass on our trainers’ farm.

While there are some sad outcomes for older thoroughbreds, most owners love their horses and do their best to see to their welfare. If there is reincarnation, I want to return as a racehorse.

MICHAEL FRIED

Santa Rosa

