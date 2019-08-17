Saturday’s Letters to the Editor

Unfortunate changes

EDITOR: Sonoma County Fair management has made some unfortunate changes over the past several years (“Crowds thinner again at fair,” Tuesday).

Music: What happened to the likes of Huey Lewis, Ray Charles, T-Bone Burnett and Rodney Crowell from years past — the kinds of singer- songwriters and indie bands that play at the Kate Wolf Music Festival? We music lovers expect more than just tribute bands and country music.

Exhibit fees and awards: It used to be we could enter 10 items for $20; now 10 items cost $50 in entry fees, and the exhibit halls reflect a steep decline in individual participation. Small cash awards were eliminated in favor of one big cash prize for each grand prize winner. A return to modest fees and small cash awards, along with bringing back knowledgeable judges for each area, should revive community interest in participating and attending.

Animal acts: What happened to attractions like goat hill, the turkey races and splash dogs?

The Hall of Flowers rebounded spectacularly this year, although “traditional country songs” is a typical nostalgia theme. Rebrand toward fun themes with broader appeal to younger generations.

If paid attendance is the primary metric for success, eliminating the free senior days would provide an immediate boost in paid attendance.

ELLEN SKAGERBERG

Santa Rosa

A cold, hard square

EDITOR: Thanks to David Lewis for the very apt comments regarding the design of our new Courthouse Square (“Done over and one in,” Letters, Sunday). Its layout shows the cold power of business, which called the shots on the design and thereby dashed the human needs of the people who live here in Santa Rosa.

We can just hear the cash registers buzz with every marathon that calls this parade ground its base. And between those events, that cold hard field lies stark and empty, as if any hapless intruder might be shot on sight.

Recently, I believe that the city capitulated when a suggestion that a public restroom be added was quickly shouted down by surrounding merchants who said it might be bad for business. What an example of misplaced priorities. Have the forces of greed taken over even our mostly liberal little town? May I say, sad?

ROGER McBERTY

Santa Rosa

Power outage effects

EDITOR: How does PG&E expect me to water my horses in an extended power shutoff? Will they be offering rebates to purchase expensive generators? What about people who for one reason or another will be unable to supply the necessary food and equipment for themselves? These issues must be addressed.

JUDY GAGE

Santa Rosa

Anti-SMART campaign

EDITOR: It has been interesting to watch the anti-SMART campaign evolve in the letters to the editor over the past two weeks. It’s so obvious to a daily reader.

Maybe these folks like to sweat in gridlock on Highway 101, smell the fumes, waste their money on gas at $3.69 a gallon or be lookie-loos at the latest five-car rear-end smash-up on the freeway. (Freeway, that’s Orwellian). Or maybe they just don’t go anywhere at all — just binge satellite TV and play video games.