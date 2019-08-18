Sunday’s Letters to the Editor

YOU CAN SEND A LETTER TO THE EDITOR AT LETTERS@PRESSDEMOCRAT.COM.
August 18, 2019, 12:13AM

Deferring to developers

EDITOR: I was disappointed to read that Santa Rosa has fallen behind the Marin County cities of Novato and San Rafael in protecting renters from discrimination when our neighbor county didn’t even suffer the overwhelming loss of residences that our county did just two years ago (“Council hits pause on renter protection,” Wednesday).

Come on, council members: Quit punting and pausing on things like renter protections and public services. We elected you to lead, not punt. We look to you to stand up for fire victims and veterans and others subject to discrimination, not defer to developers and Realtors.

IAN SELDEN

Santa Rosa

Outrageous remark

EDITOR: I am of European decent via my Finnish grandfather and his Swedish wife. Yet I am outraged and disgusted by Ken Cuccinelli, the acting director of U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, who said the famous inscription on the Statue of Liberty refers specifically and, by inference, exclusively to people coming from Europe as opposed to predominantly nonwhite countries (“Poetry critique prompts backlash,” Thursday).

This is an unacceptable statement from a so-called public servant and, critically, from a person in a position to affect the outcome for all people, of all races and socio-economic backgrounds, who seek freedom and to better their lives. Just another brick in Donald Trump’s wall.

RICHARD PIERCE

Santa Rosa

A sad irony

EDITOR: The sad irony of the wanton destruction of wildlands and protected wetlands and streams by Rhys Vineyards is that the wine industry has reached a plateau and will very likely begin to contract (“Winery to pay $3.7 million fine,” Aug. 3).

To allow continued conversion of hillsides, oak woodlands and, increasingly, the coastal hills as climate disruption changes growing areas is immoral, irresponsible and economically foolhardy. The wine trade press increasingly focuses on declining sales from changing demographics and reduction in expendable income. Research “declining wine sales” on the internet and a slew of reports and presentations can be found.

Sonoma County is facing a multitude of challenges to its economy and ecosystems. It’s imperative to diversify industry, agriculture and, most importantly, maintain and expand biodiversity.

The loss of biodiversity in the monoculture of the wine industry can be stopped by a moratorium on new vineyard and winery development. For existing vineyards, there are specialty crop grants to install native plant hedgerows, and assistance from resource conservation districts and other organizations for cover cropping, planting for pollinators, restoring wildlife corridors and water management.

Get involved with your city and county planning for a say in how we all move forward.

NATASHA GRANOFF

Santa Rosa

No more SMART taxes

EDITOR: The Aug. 8 SMART article pretty much defines the term “boondoggle” (“SMART: Deficits without sales tax”). SMART failed to exercise due diligence from the outset by grossly underestimating the cost of building and running the SMART system. As a result, taxpayers are essentially victims of a bait-and-switch scheme with no assurance that what was promised will ever materialize.

SMART must put together a viable business plan that delivers what was originally promised. Failing that, the system should be dissolved or sold to a private enterprise that could operate the trains as a for-profit business and leave the taxpayers out of the equation.

Mendocino County has the Skunk Train, Napa County the Wine Train; maybe SMART needs to take on a similar business model to survive.

Golden Gate Transit has for decades provided regular commuter bus service between Santa Rosa and San Francisco. It makes more sense to use any additional taxpayer funding to augment this resource to include more frequent service that would include Cloverdale and points south into San Francisco and use newer clean-air technology buses, especially now that Highway 101 is undergoing upgrades.

Additional taxpayer funding for SMART is not smart.

STEVEN HIGHLAND SR.

Forestville

Tips for the fair

EDITOR: Here’s a suggestion for Sonoma County Fair organizers: Take a trip to the California Mid-State Fair in Paso Robles. The difference between the two (wine) county fairs is pretty amazing.

What’s the difference? Beautiful fairgrounds, for one thing. The Mid-State Fairgrounds are studded with huge historic oak trees (think SRJC trees) and other decades-tall shade trees. The pavement, curbs and buildings are in excellent condition. At the center of the fairgrounds is a fountain, with flowers, more shade and plenty of benches. It’s all spotlessly clean.

There are two stages with free live music. There’s also a large arena with grandstands that offers ticketed big-name concerts throughout the fair. The arena concerts draw big names in country, pop and rock music (and big crowds). We saw Bob Dylan and Tom Petty there one year.

There’s a separate, high-roofed covered arena for 4-H and animal shows and plenty of fun free “fair” events there. (The sheep dog trials are amazing.)

Updating and landscaping the Sonoma County Fairgrounds would draw more users and patrons. Upscaling the vendors and programming would, too.

Otherwise we’re just paying admission to walk around on hot asphalt on a 99-degree day after we’ve seen the Hall of Flowers and the quilts.

TERESA MARIANI HENDRIX

Windsor

