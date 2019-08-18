Sunday’s Letters to the Editor

Deferring to developers

EDITOR: I was disappointed to read that Santa Rosa has fallen behind the Marin County cities of Novato and San Rafael in protecting renters from discrimination when our neighbor county didn’t even suffer the overwhelming loss of residences that our county did just two years ago (“Council hits pause on renter protection,” Wednesday).

Come on, council members: Quit punting and pausing on things like renter protections and public services. We elected you to lead, not punt. We look to you to stand up for fire victims and veterans and others subject to discrimination, not defer to developers and Realtors.

IAN SELDEN

Santa Rosa

Outrageous remark

EDITOR: I am of European decent via my Finnish grandfather and his Swedish wife. Yet I am outraged and disgusted by Ken Cuccinelli, the acting director of U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, who said the famous inscription on the Statue of Liberty refers specifically and, by inference, exclusively to people coming from Europe as opposed to predominantly nonwhite countries (“Poetry critique prompts backlash,” Thursday).

This is an unacceptable statement from a so-called public servant and, critically, from a person in a position to affect the outcome for all people, of all races and socio-economic backgrounds, who seek freedom and to better their lives. Just another brick in Donald Trump’s wall.

RICHARD PIERCE

Santa Rosa

A sad irony

EDITOR: The sad irony of the wanton destruction of wildlands and protected wetlands and streams by Rhys Vineyards is that the wine industry has reached a plateau and will very likely begin to contract (“Winery to pay $3.7 million fine,” Aug. 3).

To allow continued conversion of hillsides, oak woodlands and, increasingly, the coastal hills as climate disruption changes growing areas is immoral, irresponsible and economically foolhardy. The wine trade press increasingly focuses on declining sales from changing demographics and reduction in expendable income. Research “declining wine sales” on the internet and a slew of reports and presentations can be found.

Sonoma County is facing a multitude of challenges to its economy and ecosystems. It’s imperative to diversify industry, agriculture and, most importantly, maintain and expand biodiversity.

The loss of biodiversity in the monoculture of the wine industry can be stopped by a moratorium on new vineyard and winery development. For existing vineyards, there are specialty crop grants to install native plant hedgerows, and assistance from resource conservation districts and other organizations for cover cropping, planting for pollinators, restoring wildlife corridors and water management.

Get involved with your city and county planning for a say in how we all move forward.

NATASHA GRANOFF

Santa Rosa

No more SMART taxes

EDITOR: The Aug. 8 SMART article pretty much defines the term “boondoggle” (“SMART: Deficits without sales tax”). SMART failed to exercise due diligence from the outset by grossly underestimating the cost of building and running the SMART system. As a result, taxpayers are essentially victims of a bait-and-switch scheme with no assurance that what was promised will ever materialize.

SMART must put together a viable business plan that delivers what was originally promised. Failing that, the system should be dissolved or sold to a private enterprise that could operate the trains as a for-profit business and leave the taxpayers out of the equation.