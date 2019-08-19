Monday’s Letters to the Editor

Segregated schools

EDITOR: You ran a New York Times article about the Sausalito Marin City school district, which the state Justice Department found to have “knowingly and intentionally maintained and exacerbated” racial segregation and even established an intentionally segregated school (“Marin school officials agree to desegregate,” Aug. 10).

The district originally established a charter school in Sausalito, but then set up a second school, Martin Luther King Jr., a mile away in Marin City. The district administrator and school board cut math, music, art, P.E. and counseling services at MLK, which had only seven white students. Seventy-nine percent of MLK students were black or Hispanic. The state also found that black and Hispanic students, compared with white students, were disciplined more harshly than in any other district in the state.

This comes 65 years after Brown v. Board of Education, the U.S. Supreme Court case that held school segregation was illegal. Before Brown states could segregate schools as long as African American students had “separate but equal” facilities. That was a fallacy, and not just in the South. I am troubled to learn that school segregation is a serious problem in California, and I hope there are more investigations.

We shouldn’t tolerate the idea of “separate but equal” in our schools, or anywhere else for that matter.

GREG JACOBS

Sebastopol

Bowing to NIMBYs

EDITOR: Once again, Santa Rosa’s City Council bows to the NIMBYism of Santa Rosa’s citizenry, which mouthes the words of caring for those displaced by fire or other circumstances but doesn’t want to make an iota of sacrifice to actually help them (“Council hits pause on renter protection,” Wednesday).

The latest example — the delay in adopting an anti- discrimination ordinance because property owners whined about not being consulted enough — is a travesty and belies the City Council’s oft-expressed but little acted-on concern for increasing housing for the homeless.

We can — and must — do better.

NANCY PEMBERTON

Sebastopol

PG&E’s outage plan

EDITOR: I attended the Santa Rosa City Council study session where PG&E presented a woefully inadequate plan for power shut-offs. They plan to follow the model of San Diego Gas and Electric, but there are crucial differences in the two utilities.

San Diego Gas and Electric has been undergrounding for about two years. PG&E has completed one underground line in the Monte Rio area. San Diego Gas and Electric has a state-of-the-art control center and has been upgrading shut-off switches so smaller areas are affected. PG&E hasn’t. San Diego Gas and Electric has established cooling/recharging centers. PG&E talked about a tent in the Kmart parking lot for 100 people.

PG&E won’t advise us where to go before we lose all means of communication because it doesn’t know whose power will be shut off.

Also, PG&E’s corporate culture has focused on stockholders rather than ratepayers for decades. Hence the deplorable state of its infrastructure.

Does anyone believe this corporation has done a 180-degree turn and will provide adequate service during an emergency? Does anyone think it will consider anything outside its bottom line when shutting down our power?

JANN EDWARDS

Santa Rosa