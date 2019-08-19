Monday’s Letters to the Editor

YOU CAN SEND A LETTER TO THE EDITOR AT LETTERS@PRESSDEMOCRAT.COM.
August 19, 2019, 12:07AM

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

Segregated schools

EDITOR: You ran a New York Times article about the Sausalito Marin City school district, which the state Justice Department found to have “knowingly and intentionally maintained and exacerbated” racial segregation and even established an intentionally segregated school (“Marin school officials agree to desegregate,” Aug. 10).

The district originally established a charter school in Sausalito, but then set up a second school, Martin Luther King Jr., a mile away in Marin City. The district administrator and school board cut math, music, art, P.E. and counseling services at MLK, which had only seven white students. Seventy-nine percent of MLK students were black or Hispanic. The state also found that black and Hispanic students, compared with white students, were disciplined more harshly than in any other district in the state.

This comes 65 years after Brown v. Board of Education, the U.S. Supreme Court case that held school segregation was illegal. Before Brown states could segregate schools as long as African American students had “separate but equal” facilities. That was a fallacy, and not just in the South. I am troubled to learn that school segregation is a serious problem in California, and I hope there are more investigations.

We shouldn’t tolerate the idea of “separate but equal” in our schools, or anywhere else for that matter.

GREG JACOBS

Sebastopol

Bowing to NIMBYs

EDITOR: Once again, Santa Rosa’s City Council bows to the NIMBYism of Santa Rosa’s citizenry, which mouthes the words of caring for those displaced by fire or other circumstances but doesn’t want to make an iota of sacrifice to actually help them (“Council hits pause on renter protection,” Wednesday).

The latest example — the delay in adopting an anti- discrimination ordinance because property owners whined about not being consulted enough — is a travesty and belies the City Council’s oft-expressed but little acted-on concern for increasing housing for the homeless.

We can — and must — do better.

NANCY PEMBERTON

Sebastopol

PG&E’s outage plan

EDITOR: I attended the Santa Rosa City Council study session where PG&E presented a woefully inadequate plan for power shut-offs. They plan to follow the model of San Diego Gas and Electric, but there are crucial differences in the two utilities.

San Diego Gas and Electric has been undergrounding for about two years. PG&E has completed one underground line in the Monte Rio area. San Diego Gas and Electric has a state-of-the-art control center and has been upgrading shut-off switches so smaller areas are affected. PG&E hasn’t. San Diego Gas and Electric has established cooling/recharging centers. PG&E talked about a tent in the Kmart parking lot for 100 people.

PG&E won’t advise us where to go before we lose all means of communication because it doesn’t know whose power will be shut off.

Also, PG&E’s corporate culture has focused on stockholders rather than ratepayers for decades. Hence the deplorable state of its infrastructure.

Does anyone believe this corporation has done a 180-degree turn and will provide adequate service during an emergency? Does anyone think it will consider anything outside its bottom line when shutting down our power?

JANN EDWARDS

Santa Rosa

Seize assault weapons

EDITOR: Look it up. Year after year, legislators have passed all kinds of gun control legislation. In January, Rep. Mike Thompson introduced the universal background check bill. Sen Dianne Feinstein has worked for gun control for decades. She introduced yet another bill in February, which would enable states to set up their own “extreme risk” protection laws, which would enable family members or law enforcement to confiscate an individual’s gun(s) if they can prove the person exhibits risky behavior. Stonewalling by the Republicans fails to protect us from gun owners who think it’s OK to kill people whenever they get the urge. The Second Amendment does not apply to weapons of war.

Assault weapons designed to shred the human body don’t belong in anyone’s possession unless they are in a combat zone. They are weapons of war. It’s time to do whatever it takes to get them out of our communities. Enough kowtowing to the National Rifle Association, which has proven to be as corrupt as any lobby can be.

It’s time for action. Confiscate assault weapons from ordinary citizens.

SUE CARRELL

Santa Rosa

SMART’s broken promises

EDITOR: SMART’s general manager doesn’t want to mislead the voters of Sonoma County (“SMART: Deficits without sales tax,” Aug. 8). It’s about time. We have been fed a diet of overly optimistic projections since this boondoggle was started.

Now they tell us they won’t even be able to continue current operations unless they get their tax extension 10 years in advance. Nor will the promised bike trail be completed or service north. It’s one broken promise after another.

SMART hasn’t had the effect of reducing traffic on Highway 101. It serves a tiny minority of the population and will never meet the expectations of the electorate. It was a pretty idea that has proven to be a huge fiscal mistake.

SMART’s chief financial officer asks voters to “give us some time to work on it, and figure out ways to use the strategy that’s worked for us so far.” It would appear to this observer that the strategy has not worked; indeed it has backfired.

Rather than throwing more good money down this hole, we should vote no on continued funding for SMART.

JIM BRAY

Santa Rosa

You can send a letter to the editor at letters@pressdemocrat.com.

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine