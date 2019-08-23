Friday’s Letters to the Editor

Sirens and panic

EDITOR: While working at my desk near downtown Honolulu in the mid-1980s, I heard the most unbelievably loud siren that went on and on. Running into the next office, I asked, “What does that mean?” She replied, “Tsunami alert,” and ran out of her office.

Since many folks working downtown reside on or near ocean-front property, those folks jumped into their cars and headed home. There had been no notification yet of where or when (or if) the tsunami would come ashore. They are often hard to predict. The result was city traffic and freeways clogged to a standstill for many hours. Police and emergency vehicles couldn’t get through. As it turned out, the tsunami, triggered by an earthquake near Japan, petered out without coming ashore.

This is just an example of how a siren can cause panic before details of the reason for the alert become known.

KAY WELLS

Cloverdale

SMART considerations

EDITOR: I’ve noted some negative letters about the SMART train’s value and cost to taxpayers. One said we should instead use the money to repair roads. Others commented on SMART’s inability to be financially sustainable on its own. I agree that our roads are in bad shape. I agree that SMART will probably never be able to financially sustain itself.

I recently rode SMART to San Rafael, took the shuttle to Larkspur and the ferry to San Francisco. I rode in a comfortable train that breezed along at 60 MPH and noted that for the most part, on my 7:42 a.m. trip, the train was full.

I considered the impact the people riding the train would have if each were driving, in their own car, on our already overcrowded roads.

The value of public transportation isn’t its ability to be profitable but its impact on easing commute congestion.

My train ride cost me about the same as the current Golden Gate Bridge toll. I also saved on gas and didn’t spend $50 to park in the city. There is a lot of waste in government spending, but SMART is an example of a good investment in our current and future needs.

GARY BACHELOR

Sebastopol

The fair is fine

EDITOR: The article about low attendance at the Sonoma County Fair seems incomplete (“Crowds thinner at fair again,” Aug. 12). As noted, attendance was lower than in previous years, horse racing has suffered from a decline in popularity, and there appear to be generational shifts.

However, a quick glance at the revenue generated suggests the fair is still doing well. The livestock auction made more money this year than in 2018 or 2017. Carnival revenues were steady, too. I’m not sure the article addressed those figures adequately.

Additionally, our family, at least, enjoyed the fair more this year than in previous years despite the scorching heat (a factor that also could have kept people away). We submitted entries into the youth and adult fine arts exhibits, enjoyed the rides and the animals and were in general agreement that it was a highlight of this summer.

I hope the Sonoma County Fair continues just as it has. We will be there next year.