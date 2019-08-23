Friday’s Letters to the Editor

YOU CAN SEND A LETTER TO THE EDITOR AT LETTERS@PRESSDEMOCRAT.COM.
August 23, 2019, 12:07AM
Updated 10 hours ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

Sirens and panic

EDITOR: While working at my desk near downtown Honolulu in the mid-1980s, I heard the most unbelievably loud siren that went on and on. Running into the next office, I asked, “What does that mean?” She replied, “Tsunami alert,” and ran out of her office.

Since many folks working downtown reside on or near ocean-front property, those folks jumped into their cars and headed home. There had been no notification yet of where or when (or if) the tsunami would come ashore. They are often hard to predict. The result was city traffic and freeways clogged to a standstill for many hours. Police and emergency vehicles couldn’t get through. As it turned out, the tsunami, triggered by an earthquake near Japan, petered out without coming ashore.

This is just an example of how a siren can cause panic before details of the reason for the alert become known.

KAY WELLS

Cloverdale

SMART considerations

EDITOR: I’ve noted some negative letters about the SMART train’s value and cost to taxpayers. One said we should instead use the money to repair roads. Others commented on SMART’s inability to be financially sustainable on its own. I agree that our roads are in bad shape. I agree that SMART will probably never be able to financially sustain itself.

I recently rode SMART to San Rafael, took the shuttle to Larkspur and the ferry to San Francisco. I rode in a comfortable train that breezed along at 60 MPH and noted that for the most part, on my 7:42 a.m. trip, the train was full.

I considered the impact the people riding the train would have if each were driving, in their own car, on our already overcrowded roads.

The value of public transportation isn’t its ability to be profitable but its impact on easing commute congestion.

My train ride cost me about the same as the current Golden Gate Bridge toll. I also saved on gas and didn’t spend $50 to park in the city. There is a lot of waste in government spending, but SMART is an example of a good investment in our current and future needs.

GARY BACHELOR

Sebastopol

The fair is fine

EDITOR: The article about low attendance at the Sonoma County Fair seems incomplete (“Crowds thinner at fair again,” Aug. 12). As noted, attendance was lower than in previous years, horse racing has suffered from a decline in popularity, and there appear to be generational shifts.

However, a quick glance at the revenue generated suggests the fair is still doing well. The livestock auction made more money this year than in 2018 or 2017. Carnival revenues were steady, too. I’m not sure the article addressed those figures adequately.

Additionally, our family, at least, enjoyed the fair more this year than in previous years despite the scorching heat (a factor that also could have kept people away). We submitted entries into the youth and adult fine arts exhibits, enjoyed the rides and the animals and were in general agreement that it was a highlight of this summer.

I hope the Sonoma County Fair continues just as it has. We will be there next year.

ANDREW McLAUGHLIN

Santa Rosa

The boomer in chief

EDITOR: Pete Golis’ column depicting baby boomers as selfish was ludicrous (“Baby boomers from Woodstock to Donald Trump,” Aug. 11).

Boomers fought through Vietnam and sponsored that country’s people for new lives here. Boomers marched with Martin Luther King, went to the moon, demanded women’s equal rights and nationally distributed the pill, freeing women from sinks and into the workforce (before, women applicants were required to answer, Are you pregnant or planning to be?).

We embraced diverse sexual orientations and established fair credit lending for minorities. We created the World Wide Web and funded semiconductors, building today’s Silicon Valley.

We ignored our parents’ party-line loyalties, instead voting for people with the best ideas. Today, boomers are media-slapped as “deplorables,” “uneducated,” “out of touch,” “cowards” and “racists.” We’ve been accosted on the streets, reviled in restaurants and had our red hats yanked off.

President Donald Trump walked in both political camps and became disenchanted with politicians serving political action committees, not their countrymen. Trump has no political promises to repay, his own family is diverse, and he spent his personal wealth to run for office.

Just what we boomers like.

PAMELA EZRA

Kelseyville

Overtapped taxpayers

EDITOR: Regarding SMART’s desire for more tax money, do agencies such as SMART realize that we live in an incredibly expensive county?

Reality check: If agencies properly used the money they now have there would be enough money to complete these projects. No more junkets, limousines or unnecessary use of public money would go a long way to pay for these improvements. These agencies aren’t above the law. We, the two-thirds votes needed, simply cannot afford more tax increases at the whim of politicians who feel they need more money to complete projects that many of us can live without.

MARK G. WHITE

Forestville

You can send a letter to the editor at letters@pressdemocrat.com.

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine