Bershidsky: Trump isn’t crazy to want to buy Greenland

Former Danish Prime Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen called President Donald Trump’s reported idea of buying Greenland, a self-governed Danish territory, an out-of-season April’s Fool joke. Trump’s idea may be outlandish (and impossible) but that doesn’t mean there’s no benefit in thinking about reviving the market in sovereign territories, which once made America great.

Besides acquiring Louisiana from France, Florida from Spain, Alaska from Russia and much of its southwest from Mexico, the U.S. nearly bought Greenland and Iceland in the 1860s. The idea was to surround Canada with U.S. territory and thus persuade it to join the U.S.

The time for wooing Canada passed quickly, though, and the U.S. recognized Denmark’s sovereignty over Greenland in 1917 after it bought the Virgin Islands, then a Danish colony. But soon enough, the world’s biggest island acquired strategic importance for the U.S. again, this time as a base for warplanes during World War II. The atomic bomb made Greenland even more strategic. In the pre-missile years, it was especially important to have a base for bombers near an adversary’s borders, and Greenland was close enough to the Soviet Union that the U.S. could threaten all of European Russia from it. It was also an ideal base for reconnaissance flights.

The U.S. tried to buy Greenland again, but a 1946 offer to the Danish government fell on deaf ears, even though the island housed only about 600 Danes at the time. As it turned out, the U.S. didn’t need to buy the island. The formation of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, of which Denmark was a founding member, and a 1951 bilateral defense agreement allowed the U.S. to establish the military presence it needed in Greenland.

Now, the U.S. uses its Thule Air Base as part of an early-warning system in case of a Russian nuclear strike. But Greenland’s strategic significance is on the rise again. Russia’s recent build-up in the Arctic, both military and civilian, is leaving the U.S. behind; a stronger U.S. presence in the region than just an Air Force base in Greenland would make it harder for Russia to seal control of the Northern Sea Route and team up with China on monopolizing it. Besides, global warming and Greenland’s rapidly melting ice make for easier access to Greenland’s vast natural resources.

The U.S., in short, has better reasons to covet Greenland than Trump’s vanity or all the golf courses he could build there as the ice melts.

If the idea of the U.S. buying Greenland still seems outlandish, it’s just because land deals between states have become rare. The most recent examples are obscure. The tiny nation of Kiribati, threatened by rising ocean levels, bought 5,500 acres of land in Fiji for $9 million in 2014, hoping its 100,000 residents can move there if their native atolls become uninhabitable. Another nation, Tuvalu, has been considering similar plans. There is no transfer of sovereignty involved, though. If the people of Kiribati and Tuvalu have to move, they will no longer have a state of their own. They’ll be residents of Fiji.

But one could easily imagine other situations in which an institutionalized market in sovereign territories could be beneficial. In a 2017 paper, two Duke University law professors, Joseph Blocher and Mitu Gulati, discussed what it would take to create such a market and what problems it would solve. They argued that nothing in today’s international law prevents nations from ceding and acquiring territory as they see fit as long as the transfer isn’t forced.