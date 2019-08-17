PD Editorial: Hold off on mandatory ethnic studies

The state education advisory committee tasked with developing a model curriculum for ethnic studies botched the job. Their draft doesn’t just need more work, it needs a complete overhaul.

A 2016 law tasked the state with creating the ethnic studies curriculum that local schools could use as a model for courses. The state Department of Education assembled a committee of educators and academics to write it.

We’re not sure if the committee lacked sufficient oversight or was stacked the wrong way, but the draft it submitted for approval was shocking in its utter tone deafness. It’s hard to imagine something more radical, even for California.

The proposed curriculum relies heavily on the sort of academic gobbledygook and politically charged positions that turn off people who prefer clear language and empowering students.

For example, the curriculum all but ignores the Jewish experience in California and the world. Anti-Semitism is an afterthought, and Israel is a villain for its handling of Palestine.

Capitalism, the educators also want students to know, is a “form of power and oppression.” So is anthropocentrism, which is “the belief that human beings are the most important entity or species in the universe.” Until aliens land or cows start talking, we’re sticking with that one.

Students should learn about all of the people who shaped this state and continue to make it a special place, not just the ones highlighted in traditional social studies, and probably no ethnic studies curriculum could satisfy everyone. The subject matter touches too many hot-button issues in a country with deep cultural divides. Nevertheless, the official state curriculum should strive for some balance not a left-wing polemic that reads like indoctrination.

R. Tolteka Cuauhtin, a member of the committee, said that the goal was to produce something more than a superficial diversity class. “Ethnic studies is an academic field of over 50 years that has its own frameworks, its own academic language, its own understandings of how it approaches subjects and our world,” he told news site CalMatters.

That might be so, but just as differential equations are too advanced for a high school math class, teachers ought to save “cisheteropatriarchy” and other deep-dive academic concepts for college students who have the foundation necessary to understand it. A huge range exists between superficial and academia.

State Board of Education President Linda Darling Hammond has said the draft needs major changes. She might want to bring in some fresh faces on the drafting committee, too. It’s far from clear that the group that produced this draft can or will come up with something better.

All of this might sound like a fight over something small. The legislation that led to the committee doesn’t require local schools to teach from the curriculum. That could change, though. A bill pending bill in the state Senate Appropriations Committee would make a one-semester ethnic studies class modeled on the curriculum a graduation requirement. Every public and charter school student would have to take it beginning in the 2024-2025 academic year.

That bill should go on hold until a better curriculum passes muster. Lawmakers should know better than to mandate coursework before they’ve seen what it would actually include.

