Sunday’s Letters to the Editor

Being responsible

EDITOR: A lot of recent letter writers responding to potential power outages appear to be holding other parties, namely PG&E, accountable for taking care of their own responsibilities as homeowners and good community citizens.

For the past 30 years I’ve lived in California, I’ve read, seen and heard multiple warnings from a wide variety of sources about being proactive and ready before emergencies, natural or otherwise, occur. How are power outages any different? We’ve been made aware since early this year that outages could potentially happen and are a reasonable step to prevent a reoccurrence of the catastrophic wildfires we suffered two years ago.

It is incumbent upon each and every one of us to adequately prepare for any emergency beforehand. Whether windstorm, fire, flood or power outage, it is our own responsibility to have ready water, food, supplies, etc. for any potential occurrence. This is a self- responsibility and should never be delegated or resigned to others.

GREG SEIFTER

Rohnert Park

A site for housing

EDITOR: The Chanate Road hospital site is now slated for demolition when it could have been revived and used for housing. The county’s lack of resources can be simply and effectively solved by utilizing existing resources. The buildings at the Sonoma Developmental Center could adequately house up to 60 people per unit, and are mostly ready to inhabit. The units aren’t perfect, but they can provide housing in a cost-effective way and utilize something already in place. We have a crisis that we need to effectively deal with immediately.

We have now lost the Chanate Road buildings that were slated to become low-income housing. This is the time and the only opportunity to utilize something that is existing and won’t burden the community with increased taxes to build additional housing, house the people who need it and potentially provide resources in the future to address the real issues.

Let us utilize our remaining resources before they are decrepit and demolished. I understand that nobody wants low-income and mental health treatment housing in their backyard, but it is in your backyard, and it will continue to be in your backyard until we address this.

LAUREL ANDERSON

Forestville

What nasty looks like

EDITOR: “Nasty.” The man calls her nasty (“Canceled visit bewilders Denmark,” Thursday).

Actually the opposite is true. The Danes have been gracious and forgiving in response to Donald Trump’s abrupt cancellation of his trip to Denmark. If they wanted to be nasty, here is what they would have done: propose a plebiscite in Denmark and Greenland on his proposal to purchase Greenland.

It is impossible to guess how lopsided the vote would have been. But surely the outcome would have far exceeded the margin by which he lost the popular vote in his own country in 2016.

BOB HESSE

Petaluma

Finding common ground

EDITOR: I would like to applaud Alex Kingsbury’s commentary on gun control (“It’s already too late to ban assault weapons,” Aug. 18). His appeal to find common middle ground on this extremely controversial topic is a big step in the correct direction.

The gun community is very leery of gun control advocates. The feeling is, if you give them an inch, they will take a mile. It appears every politician in California feels the obligation to propose some type of gun control legislation. If one would objectively look at all the proposed gun control measures from a law-abiding gun owner’s perspective, one would see how ludicrous, restrictive and useless in protecting society these proposals are.