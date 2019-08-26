Monday’s Letters to the Editor

Saving houses

EDITOR: Destroying valuable taxpayer-owned houses in Santa Rosa would be a cavalier disregard of taxpayers. It would be adding insult to injury. The city has declared a housing crisis. It is seeking to build new housing.

What is more insulting is there have been numerous people seeking to save some of the houses the city wants to destroy. Last year, when two houses were bought for $1.8 million, a tenant offered to buy a one- bedroom house and move it off site. She was ignored.

Rather than destroying at least six houses that could be adapted for reuse, the city could work with local residents to move the houses.

According to new online city maps, the taxpayers own six residentially zoned lots on Stony Point Road between Rose Avenue and Sebastopol Road. Houses there were destroyed by the city to widen the road. A good way to repair the Roseland neighborhood would be to move the houses there. This would help Roseland residents by eliminating the blight left by the city.

For all of the city’s talk about sustainability, perhaps it is time to put up with some adaptive reuse of existing buildings and save taxpayers’ money?

DUANE De WITT

Santa Rosa

Stop the train

EDITOR: SMART is the North Bay’s boondoggle. Due to incompetent management, revenues have fallen far short of initial projections, construction costs have doubled and build-out of the rail line and parallel bike path is far behind the original schedule.

Yet SMART officials are beginning to craft the talking points for a campaign to persuade voters that, despite past rail agency missteps, they should extend the agency’s tax funding another two or three decades, allowing it to more readily refinance its mounting debt costs.

SMART’s vision that a single-track boutique railroad, which is expensive and slow, isn’t realistic and will never be achievable. Sonoma and Marin residents should just end the SMART train.

GARY SCIFORD

Santa Rosa

Undemocratic elections

EDITOR: The Founding Fathers intended that this country be governed by white men of property. After a civil war and several constitutional amendments, participation in government affairs has been broadened, but the presidency remains immune from direct election. Republicans have lost the popular vote in four of the five most recent elections, yet they have elected two of three presidents.

Republicans continue efforts to restrict voting access across the country. The Supreme Court Republicans have told us that there is nothing that can be done about partisan gerrymandering. “Moscow Mitch” McConnell recently killed efforts to prevent foreign interference in our elections.

Our current president has adopted race-baiting as a deliberate campaign strategy to appeal to his so-called “base.” From the “birther” fraud to personal attacks on minority members of Congress, the president, and the Republicans, seem intent on dividing the nation and to again limit participation in government to white men of property.

Abraham Lincoln’s great exhortation that this is a nation “of the people, by the people and for the people” appears to be a hoax, “fake news,” if you will. The president calls his tactics patriotism. I wonder what the Founders would call it.

PATRICK COYLE