Friday’s Letters to the Editor

SMART ridership data

EDITOR: The SMART rail line is an example of good intent and poor results. Just try and get ridership reports. There are no exact numbers available to the public. What are they afraid of? Even during busy commuting hours that would have people smashed into BART trains, SMART trains seem half empty. Since the people of Sonoma and Marin counties spent their money on this, we should be entitled to see the results.

JORDON BERKOVE

Forestville

Regulating guns

EDITOR: Guns should be treated like cars: i.e. yearly registration fee, demonstrated proficiency for operators, liability insurance required, periodic inspections akin to smog tests for cars. Moreover, guns should have to be manually cocked for each shot, like a bolt-action rifle. This won’t happen quickly or easily, but we should work in this direction. I see no conflict here with the Second Amendment.

CECIL CUTTING

St. Helena

Stick with SMART

EDITOR: I most certainly agree with Ed LaFrance of Sebastopol (“Anti-SMART campaign,” Letters, Aug. 17) regarding those who are complaining about the SMART train and taxes to help pay for it.

SMART is convenient and cool, and you can even enjoy a beer or a glass of wine while enjoying the ride while avoiding heavy traffic that you would otherwise be stuck in. This situation doesn’t happen overnight. It takes time, and yes, it takes the people to pitch in for it.

I personally have ridden the train only three or four times, but I absolutely love the idea of having a train close to home and cannot wait for it to go from Healdsburg to Larkspur.

It is a reasonably priced solution to driving in the traffic and eating up gas.

It reminds me of the roundabout in Healdsburg. Everyone was complaining about it, but now that it has been completed, everyone loves it. Please give the SMART train a chance to complete what it was set out to do. It is a smart solution.

CAROL MORRILL

Healdsburg

Thompson’s service

EDITOR: Sometimes the left is politically as sad as the right. Tim Flagerman rages about Rep. Mike Thompson because he is not yet ready to go to impeachment of the president (“Thompson and Trump,” Letters, Tuesday). Thompson is a Vietnam vet and no tool of anybody in this Congress.

Thompson has served this community with considerate thoughtfulness and class for many years,. He is a well- respected legislator and deserves our many thanks for his service to this community and this nation.

It is obvious Flagerman would prefer a screaming socialist to outshout the Twitter freak Donald Trump. I will take a Mike Thompson anytime.

ALAN SCHACKMAN

Santa Rosa

PG&E’s responsibility

EDITOR: Thanks for your coverage of the impending season of public service power shut-offs. PG&E created the problem, choosing to spend revenue from ratepayers on stock buybacks and exorbitant pay for senior executives instead of on upgrading antiquated transmission lines and equipment.

PG&E’s solution? Throw the problem back at the public, asking us to prepare for extended power outages. This is outrageous enough for the average person, but many among us simply don’t have the capacity to prepare, and some depend on electricity for life-saving equipment and medications.