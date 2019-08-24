Saturday’s Letters to the Editor

Trump and Denmark

EDITOR: I served at the U.S. embassy in Copenhagen, Denmark for four years. It was a dream assignment for many reasons. Among them was the Danish sense of humor, which I witnessed almost daily; often in dealing with my country and its leaders.

In the wake of Donald Trump’s cancellation of his visit to Denmark, I’m sure the Danes are gritting their teeth, rolling their eyes and breathing a national sigh of relief. After all, who wants to host a state visit for a pathological narcissist?

They may also be enjoying a superb irony: In about 800 A.D., the great Viking chieftain, Erik the Red (no, Republicans, it was his hair, not his politics) decided to lure settlers to the frozen island — Greenland — rather than the relatively “green” island of Iceland by switching the names. Little could he imagine that a semiliterate inhabitant of North America — a self-professed real estate mogul — would fall for the ploy 1,200 years later.

DEAN DIZIKES

Petaluma

Keep ethnic studies

EDITOR: Your Aug. 17 editorial is wrong on many counts (“State should hold off on mandatory ethnic studies”). Ethnic studies, by definition, must be strictly academic and scholarly to avoid political and religious dogma from contaminating the facts.

You say the curriculum is politically charged, yet it is you who are guilty of conflating anti-Semitism with anti- Zionism. The two are separate issues. Israel is a nation, and its treatment of the Palestinians is brutal.

Also you seem to think that humans are the apex species. Wrong again. There is an interesting essay in the August/September issue of Free Inquiry by Adam Neiblum called “Gould’s Second Stage: Progress, Evolution, and Human Exceptionalism.” Humans aren’t any more exceptional than any other life form on this planet, and young people need to learn this soon if the human species expects to survive the damage we’ve already done to this planet.

Keep the curriculum.

ANNA NARBUTOVSKIH

Guerneville

Go with Biden

EDITOR: I’m about to tick off some of my more progressive friends and acquaintances, but here goes: Donald Trump needs to be defeated next year, and he needs to be defeated convincingly. Although I would love to see someone younger and more progressive, right now Joe Biden would seem to be the pick.

Match him with Amy Klobuchar, and you have teamed him with a partner from the middle of the country who seems to know her way around people and policy.

In order for this to work, Biden will need a lot of coaching to tame his penchant for gaffes. He will also need to consistently call out Trump’s boorish, ignorant and divisive comments while maintaining his own civility; no small task.

While these two are campaigning, let the impeachment circus begin. The candidates should distance themselves as much as possible from this process, keeping their focus on issues. This man cannot be allowed to continue to be our president. The harm he is doing to our bodies and our souls is staggering.

RICHARD DURR

Santa Rosa

Stadium vs. maritime jobs

EDITOR: C.W. Nevius’ Sunday column about the Oakland A’s and their stadium plans sounded like a grumpy fan in the outfield bleachers grousing about called strikes at the plate (“For a new stadium, A’s should consider moving”).