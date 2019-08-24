Saturday’s Letters to the Editor

YOU CAN SEND A LETTER TO THE EDITOR AT LETTERS@PRESSDEMOCRAT.COM.
August 24, 2019, 12:09AM

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

Trump and Denmark

EDITOR: I served at the U.S. embassy in Copenhagen, Denmark for four years. It was a dream assignment for many reasons. Among them was the Danish sense of humor, which I witnessed almost daily; often in dealing with my country and its leaders.

In the wake of Donald Trump’s cancellation of his visit to Denmark, I’m sure the Danes are gritting their teeth, rolling their eyes and breathing a national sigh of relief. After all, who wants to host a state visit for a pathological narcissist?

They may also be enjoying a superb irony: In about 800 A.D., the great Viking chieftain, Erik the Red (no, Republicans, it was his hair, not his politics) decided to lure settlers to the frozen island — Greenland — rather than the relatively “green” island of Iceland by switching the names. Little could he imagine that a semiliterate inhabitant of North America — a self-professed real estate mogul — would fall for the ploy 1,200 years later.

DEAN DIZIKES

Petaluma

Keep ethnic studies

EDITOR: Your Aug. 17 editorial is wrong on many counts (“State should hold off on mandatory ethnic studies”). Ethnic studies, by definition, must be strictly academic and scholarly to avoid political and religious dogma from contaminating the facts.

You say the curriculum is politically charged, yet it is you who are guilty of conflating anti-Semitism with anti- Zionism. The two are separate issues. Israel is a nation, and its treatment of the Palestinians is brutal.

Also you seem to think that humans are the apex species. Wrong again. There is an interesting essay in the August/September issue of Free Inquiry by Adam Neiblum called “Gould’s Second Stage: Progress, Evolution, and Human Exceptionalism.” Humans aren’t any more exceptional than any other life form on this planet, and young people need to learn this soon if the human species expects to survive the damage we’ve already done to this planet.

Keep the curriculum.

ANNA NARBUTOVSKIH

Guerneville

Go with Biden

EDITOR: I’m about to tick off some of my more progressive friends and acquaintances, but here goes: Donald Trump needs to be defeated next year, and he needs to be defeated convincingly. Although I would love to see someone younger and more progressive, right now Joe Biden would seem to be the pick.

Match him with Amy Klobuchar, and you have teamed him with a partner from the middle of the country who seems to know her way around people and policy.

In order for this to work, Biden will need a lot of coaching to tame his penchant for gaffes. He will also need to consistently call out Trump’s boorish, ignorant and divisive comments while maintaining his own civility; no small task.

While these two are campaigning, let the impeachment circus begin. The candidates should distance themselves as much as possible from this process, keeping their focus on issues. This man cannot be allowed to continue to be our president. The harm he is doing to our bodies and our souls is staggering.

RICHARD DURR

Santa Rosa

Stadium vs. maritime jobs

EDITOR: C.W. Nevius’ Sunday column about the Oakland A’s and their stadium plans sounded like a grumpy fan in the outfield bleachers grousing about called strikes at the plate (“For a new stadium, A’s should consider moving”).

Nevius accused the city of Oakland of a “stall, nitpick and slow-walk” on the A’s Howard Terminal proposal. Interesting since the mayor is a project advocate, the City Council supported the A’s Sacramento legislation on financing and entitlements, and the city administrator hired new staff dedicated to expedite the environmental impact report on the A’s requested timetable of less than one year.

Perhaps he is referring to the fact that the A’s, port and city still have tremendous due diligence to complete before entitling a project that could threaten thousands of jobs, hundreds of millions in local and state taxes and fees and the ability of the port to continue to expedite cargo throughout Northern California. Many of us in Oakland’s maritime community have opposed the A’s project in part because it lacks this review and assurance.

From his bleacher seats, Nevius sees protecting millions in public dollars and thousands of maritime jobs as “dithering.” Meanwhile, on the field it’s still best to know the actual count at the plate.

MIKE JACOB

Oakland

Legitimate victims

EDITOR: Scott Waterman’s letter infuriates me (“Punishing gun owners,” Letters, Thursday). He argues that gun regulation “cripples” (yes, he said that) “legitimate gun owners.” What does he think the epidemic of gun violence is doing to the “legitimate” victims of gun violence? They are often literally crippled or worse.

And what solutions does he offer? He argues that gun restrictions are ineffective because “how many ‘bad guys’ abide by those laws?” Putting aside the loaded and complicated discussion of bad vs. good guys, I counter: Bad guys don’t obey laws against murder, but we don’t refrain from creating laws against murder. We regulate driving motor vehicles. We need to regulate guns. Enough.

SARAH PHILLIPS

Santa Rosa

You can send a letter to the editor at letters@pressdemocrat.com.

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine