Skelton: Bad guys love untraceable ‘ghost’ guns

Ghost guns are fast becoming the trendy weapon of choice for bad guys who shouldn’t be allowed near a firearm.

The guns are homemade — either for illegal sale or personal use — unregistered and untraceable by law enforcement.

By using them, dangerous dudes who are barred from legally buying a weapon can avoid California’s tough gun controls. They merely order the parts online and assemble the weapon themselves.

Ghost guns are the killing tools for felons with rap sheets or spousal abusers under restraining orders — the type of mentally messed up shooter who even the National Rifle Association preaches should not own a firearm.

But, of course, the gun lobby is fighting legislation that would eliminate ghost guns by requiring background checks on the purchaser of the firearm’s essential part.

In assault rifles, that part is called the lower receiver. Attached to it are components such as the upper receiver, which houses the barrel, the trigger and ammunition magazine. With a handgun, the core part is called a frame. So there’s no gun without a lower receiver or frame.

Under the legislation, AB 879, the lower receiver or frame would need to be purchased through a licensed gun parts dealer. There’d be a state background check on the buyer. And a serial number would be required. It already is, but that requirement is virtually impossible to enforce.

The California Rifle and Pistol Association, an NRA affiliate, opposes the bill on grounds it “only complicates the ability of law-abiding citizens to obtain parts needed to repair and upgrade lawfully obtained firearms.”

That may be, but tough. It also complicates the ability of killers to obtain firearms they’re not allowed to legally possess, and therefore saves lives.

“Ghost guns are law enforcement’s biggest fear because they’re not traceable,” says Assemblyman Mike Gipson, D-Carson, the bill’s author. “This is huge.”

California Attorney General Xavier Becerra, the bill’s leading advocate, says “California is a hot spot for ghost guns. They’re becoming more appealing because of how straightforward the process of building one can be with the right tools, parts and instructional videos. …

“There have been too many tragedies caused by prohibited persons” — those not allowed to possess firearms — “in possession of a ghost gun.”

There are many bloody examples.

The AR-15 assault rifle that a convicted felon used to kill California Highway Patrol Officer Andre Moye and wound two of his colleagues during a recent freeway shootout with police in Riverside was a ghost gun, law enforcement officials told the Los Angeles Times.

A Sacramento man with a long history of domestic violence allegations is charged with firing two AR-15 ghost guns in the recent killing of police officer Tara O’Sullivan. She was answering a domestic violence call.

In 2013, a man killed five people and wounded several more in Santa Monica using an AR-15 that was believed to be a ghost gun. He had a history of mental illness and had previously failed a background check while trying to legally buy a gun.

There’s a huge market for ghost guns in California. Gangs are big buyers.

Gipson’s bill passed the Assembly in May on pretty much a party-line vote, 45 to 14. All the “yes” votes came from Democrats. Two moderate Democrats joined Republicans in voting “no.” Fourteen Democrats ducked out of voting either way.