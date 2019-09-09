Close to Home: Changing a child’s life through reading

When I stepped out of my car and onto the Roseland Elementary School campus on my first day as a Schools of Hope volunteer reading tutor, I wasn’t sure what to expect. I’d heard about the desperate need for tutors in many of our local schools, registered for the program with United Way of the Wine Country and attended a one-hour training led by incredibly appreciative teachers, and yet there I was — wondering to myself what exactly was I supposed to do with my student?

But it was the moment that I opened the door to the classroom, after passing a rack of sparkly unicorn lunch boxes and Marvel character backpacks, and saw one small girl excitedly spring to her feet as her teacher whispered loudly, “Oh good, she’s here” that it actually hit me; I had been asking myself the wrong question. This tutoring experience wasn’t going to be so much about what I was supposed to do with my student but rather who I was supposed to be for my student. It would be what I cultivated and nurtured in her that would make a difference, just as much as the phonics lessons and the sight words that we would practice together. She skipped to my side and off to the library we went, launching an experience between us I would often refer to as “my favorite meeting of the week.”

I had decided to volunteer as a tutor for 30 minutes a week because I had learned that more than half of Sonoma County’s third graders are not reading proficiently. This alarming educational statistic brought back the gut-wrenching memory of watching my own son sitting with his homework, his small fingers twisted tightly around his curly hair, trying to sound out words, visually upset and frustrated because he just “couldn’t do it.” But I also remembered sitting down next to him, helping him take a deep breath and helping him unfurl his fingers from his hair. It made a difference. So here I was, trying to do the same — trying to make a difference to a child.

Over the weeks I spent with my student, that same gripping of her hair subsided as her small voice grew more confident. The anxious squirming in her chair lessened. Admittedly, there were days she’d rather talk about our favorite foods or ask how many pets I had, but mostly she read, thoroughly enjoying the adventure being unearthed with every page and celebrating every new word she learned. This one-on-one time together mattered. It made a difference.

It was OK that I didn’t know what to expect on Day One. In the end, all that mattered was that I wanted to lift up a struggling student. All that mattered was that she learned the joy and confidence of becoming a passionate reader. If you’re like me and you would like to help lift up struggling readers in our community, please consider volunteering as a United Way Schools of Hope tutor this school year. Dedicating just 30 minutes a week will change a student’s life — and yours too.

For more information, call 707-528-4485, or visit unitedwaywinecountry.org.

Suzanne Harris is a United Way of the Wine Country’s Schools of Hope volunteer. She lives in Sebastopol.

