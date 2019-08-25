Golis: How California became two states, one red, one blue

ETNA

The public policy website CalMatters told the story last week of a physician who lives in northeastern California. He is 71 years old and wants to retire, but he continues his practice out of loyalty to his patients.

He and one other general practitioner are the only doctors in an area the size of five small states. For a variety of reasons — most of them economic — newly trained physicians choose not to settle in rural areas.

Welcome to the far north of California — or what some locals hope to call the state of Jefferson. In these rural counties, you see a proliferation of signs that aspire to create the 51st state and leave California behind.

Given the economic obstacles, it seems unlikely that a collection of low-income, sparsely populated counties would be better able to persuade physicians to locate here. Never mind the quixotic nature of the campaign for statehood itself.

But it has become an article of faith for many that less regulation and lower taxes would transform the economies of these rural counties.

These convictions are not new. Visiting these rural counties five years ago, one could sense the disaffection that would later energize the candidacy of Donald Trump. Perhaps that’s why President Trump remains popular here, notwithstanding the absence of new forms of federal assistance. In Siskiyou County, which includes the Scott Valley and the town of Etna, Trump won by more than 20 percentage points in 2016.

If physicians choose not to live here, it won’t be because these counties aren’t among the most beautiful in California. The Scott Valley serves up a majestic fusion of agriculture (dairy, cattle, alfalfa) framed against a backdrop of gorgeous mountains.

But this place remains isolated by geography and by the absence of economic opportunity for people who might want to live here.

In a local coffee shop, we strike up a conversion with a retired couple who say living here begins with the understanding that many of life’s conveniences are a long way away.

In Etna, we come upon a three-bedroom home for sale. It is listed for $159,000 — a price that might be an opportunity if one could find a reason to live here. (According to Zillow, the median price of a home sold in Siskiyou County is $176,000.)

While people who live in big cities and suburbia are busy paying for the high cost of living, rural America is being left behind. The world is changing in ways that don’t support economies where technology, innovation and globalization remain distant concepts.

The story is told again and again. In rural places, there is an acute shortage of physicians and other health care professionals. The population is declining. Boarded-up storefronts become a fact of life. Young people go away to college never to return (in part because they have to make enough money to pay down their student debt).

The people who remain are older — one quarter of the 43,000 Siskiyou County residents are more than 65 years old — and they are more likely to suffer from a variety of ailments, including obesity and opioid addiction. (The political website Axios reported last week on what it called “the rural American death spiral.”)

Still, the belief remains elemental to these rural places: If only they could decide for themselves, life would be better.

The state of Jefferson is far from the first attempt to break up California. At various times, other disaffected areas have tried to divide the state, hoping that independence would lead to a better way of life. (The original proposal for the state of Jefferson preceded World War II.)

Urban elites, it should be said, often speak of rural areas with a tone that might politely be described as condescending. Big city residents don’t always understand the problems of small towns, and often as not, they don’t seem to care.

Notwithstanding years of trying, no one has yet figured out how to bring economic vitality to these areas. A few government programs, for example, aim to make it easier for health care professionals to relocate to rural America, but the shortage of health care professionals persists.

And so we are left with red California and blue California, collections of communities divided by culture, politics and economies going in different directions.

The prosperous places in California — where most of the people live — can choose to ignore the adversities facing the Californians who live in rural areas.

And that’s what urbanites often do.

Never mind that California claims to be a progressive state, a place where people look out for each other.

In a divided country, California could become a role model for how we break down these divisions. We are all Californians, after all.

But, first, we have to try.

