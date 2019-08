The Last Word: This week’s top picks

“Spot, let go, he’s an endangered species in Sonoma County.”

JON YATABE, Bodega Bay

“I see you are a red-meat conservative.”

BROOKE CLYDE, Santa Rosa

“He sniffs for bone spurs.”

JANET ELLIS, Rohnert Park

“Sorry. He’s deplorable.”

ROB HUFFMAN, Fredericksburg, Virginia

“You’re his last meal if they take away my food stamps.”

RICHARD SMITH, Santa Rosa

“No, sir, it’s actually the other way around: His bite is bigger than his bark.”

DALE R. STEFFY, Rohnert Park