Smolens: Climate change and California’s looming insurance crisis

California is so concerned over the future cost and availability of insurance it’s calling in the United Nations for help.

Recent reports detail how homeowner insurance policies in regions prone to wildfire are being canceled or becoming significantly more expensive.

Developments planned for high-risk fire zones are not only being challenged politically and legally over whether they diminish the quality of life for people living nearby but also over public safety and climate change concerns.

Eventually, homeowners in certain coastal areas are certain to have a similar, if more slow-moving, experience as sea-level rise increases flooding and erosion, making their dwellings a riskier bet for insurers. Some residents on unstable bluffs have for years faced insurance issues, in addition to the challenge of pursuing public or private efforts to shore up the cliffs.

Tens of thousands of beachfront homes across California face the risk of chronic flooding or worse, according to projections. It may be 50 to 100 years before it gets that bad, but property values are likely to be affected along with insurance.

This will extend beyond homeowners to businesses and, to varying degrees, governments.

At the root of the insurance challenge is climate change, which many experts say is exacerbating wildfires and flooding and making storms more destructive. Insurance companies, like governments, are increasingly stressed trying to grapple with that.

In July, California Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara said his agency will be working with insurers and officials of the U.N. Principles for Sustainable Insurance Initiative on a yearlong effort to address the state’s climate risks.

“We have a historic opportunity to utilize insurance markets to protect Californians from the threat of climate change, including rising sea levels, extreme heat and wildfires,” Lara said in a statement. “Working with the United Nations, we can keep California at the forefront of reducing risks while promoting sustainable investments.”

The U.N. initiative puts “sustainability” at the heart of risk management. Establishing sustainable communities generally relies on development that does not deplete natural resources. Projects that have a carbon-neutral footprint — and thus contribute little or nothing to climate change — are often credited for heading in this direction.

But achieving sustainability has a lot to do with where things are built, and that has long been a volatile issue in California — now as much as ever.

The collaboration was announced at a roundtable discussion co-hosted by the UCLA School of Law and UC Berkeley School of Law, though statements following the session didn’t get into specifics. But while the partnership likely will explore what can be done to combat climate change, the risk equation is sure to be a lot about location, location, location in the coming decades.

Some of California’s most high-risk areas in the decades to come — the beautiful rolling hills inland and sparkling coast — are among the most desirable places to live. Stopping people from building there, let alone eventually moving them out, may be impossible.

Recent history suggests drafting state policy on this will be difficult. Legislation designed to force local governments to change zoning policies to allow denser residential development to alleviate a housing crunch faced a strong backlash and was defeated. Taking wide swaths of the state out of the development picture would be even more controversial.