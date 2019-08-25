Close to Home: Treating gun violence as a public health threat

Much has been written about the recent mass shootings and the immediate calls for congressional leaders to act. It has become a predictable reaction — a mass shooting occurs, public outrage, platitudes from congressional leaders, reaction from gun rights advocates about infringement on their Second Amendment rights — repeat.

The Press Democrat’s Aug. 13 editorial summed much of this up (“US Senate needs to stop stalling on gun safety”).

The editorial noted that mass shootings typically make headlines, but more than 33,000 Americans will die from gunshot wounds by the end of the year. This includes deaths from homicides, suicides and unintentional shootings, equating to 85 deaths each day and more than three deaths each hour.

This doesn’t include the more than 73,000 Americans who are treated each year in emergency rooms for nonfatal gunshot wounds. Combined, this totals a staggering 106,000 gunshot victims per year.

In the Forum section on Aug. 4, Michelle A. Williams, the dean of Harvard’s T.H. Chan School of Public Health, and Mary T. Bassett, the director of the FXB Center for Health and Human Rights at Harvard University, wrote about the need to view gun violence through a public health lens — one that looks at this national issue as a preventable disease that can be reduced with the help of communitywide engagement (“Gun violence is a public health issue”).

Williams and Bassett provide examples of this effective approach reducing shootings in cities around the world. The approach makes sense when you consider how public health models have reduced deaths through the use of seat belts, child car seats, bicycle and motorcycle helmets and other prevention efforts.

Key to the public health approach is getting to the agent, whether it’s a toxic germ, smoking or, in this case, gun deaths.

For the past 12 years, the California Violence Prevention Network has been helping cities take a similar public health approach as part of comprehensive communitywide violence prevention efforts.

The public health approach involves four steps. Defining and monitoring the problem, identifying risk and protective factors, developing and testing prevention strategies, and assuring widespread adoption and implementation of these strategies along with a comprehensive evaluation process.

By identifying and addressing the root cause of gun fatalities, we can develop evidence-based prevention strategies supported by stronger gun laws.

Between 1994 and 2004, when the assault weapons ban was in effect, mass shooting fatalities declined. They have risen sharply since the law was allowed to lapse.

The ban didn’t compromise the Second Amendment. While the ban was in effect, deaths from mass shooting fell while the number of hunting licenses increased. States that have enacted stringent background checks and Red Flag laws have seen reductions in homicides and suicides.

Does Congress need to take action? Absolutely. But we cannot expect Congress and stiffer gun laws alone to reduce the rising number of gun deaths. We must share the responsibility and take ownership of this deadly issue, and we must support existing local efforts such as those led by the Santa Rosa Violence Prevention Partnership and its many member agencies and organizations.

Support is also needed from gun-rights advocates. While I appreciate their strong stance on protecting the Second Amendment, they too can be a part of a community effort to reduce gun deaths by helping to support and promote comprehensive prevention efforts.

I also call upon local elected officials — myself included — to take a stronger leadership role in helping to reduce gun deaths in Sonoma County. This includes education about responsible gun ownership and gun safety, including replica firearms. Together we can save lives.

Ernesto Olivares is executive director of the California Violence Prevention Network and a member of the Santa Rosa City Council.

