Capehart: Dismantling an American myth

“Black history is American history,” thundered Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam at a ceremony Saturday commemorating the arrival of “20 and odd Negroes” who were traded for food by pirates who landed at Point Comfort, Virginia, 400 years ago this month. Coming from a man who just six months ago had to explain how a photo depicting a man in blackface and another person in a Ku Klux Klan uniform ended up on his medical school yearbook page, this was a remarkable acknowledgment.

Northam’s declaration spoke of a newfound self-awareness not just of himself, but also of our nation’s difficult history. Not the sanitized version that puts a smiley face on racism and ignores the lingering power of white supremacy, but the version that recognizes and honors the violence and suffering that went hand in hand with the creation of this great nation.

“If we are going to begin to truly right the wrongs of our four centuries of history, if we are going to turn the light of truth upon them, we have to start with ourselves,” Northam said. “I’ve had to confront some painful truths. … Among those truths was my own incomplete understanding involving race and equity.”

Northam isn’t alone in having an incomplete understanding of our nation’s problematic origin and messy history. Most Americans are unaware of it, of how the “dualism (of) high-minded principle and indescribable cruelty has defined us,” as Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Virginia, said at the same ceremony. Thanks to the 1619 Project at the New York Times, that is going to change. “1619,” as folks are calling it, is a massive retelling of the American story with African Americans appropriately at its center. It is the kind of retelling that continues putting the calls for reparations in their proper context and makes the absence of a national apology all the more galling.

More than a week ago, I read Nikole Hannah-Jones’ masterful opening essay for “1619.” The power and truth of her words and the other essays have stayed with me. Not only because of the beautiful writing, but also because of the unflinching way they dismantle the myth of America and the white men who founded it.

For many African Americans, the essays of “1619” present nothing new. They were taught all this in high school or college or by conscious family members determined that they know their history. If you listen to my podcast “Cape Up,” you have heard some of this history. Bryan Stevenson talked about the terror of lynchings. Daina Ramey Berry talked about how even in death, slaves weren’t free. Andrea Ritchie talked about how law enforcement is as aggressive with African American women as it is with black men.

Yet having all the knowledge of “1619” laid out in the pages of an entire New York Times magazine and a dedicated website gives it the national prominence it deserves and forces the nation to take heed. And there were moments when I could only gasp at and cheer on the audacity of the assembled writers, particularly that of Matthew Desmond on how “the brutality of American capitalism” started on the plantation and of Wesley Morris on how “black music, forged in bondage, has been the sound of complete artistic freedom.”

Hannah-Jones hammers away at the hypocrisy of Thomas Jefferson, who wrote the immortal words, “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal,” while ignoring the enslaved men, women and children in his midst. She describes the revered home of Jefferson in Charlottesville, Virginia, as “the forced-labor camp he called Monticello.”