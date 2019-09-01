Skelton: Changing Prop 13 is a hard sell

There was a jarring reality check in the Legislature last week for interest groups plotting to change Proposition 13 and raise property taxes on major businesses.

The reality is that raising any taxes will be very hard to sell voters.

The plotters are led by some powerful public employee unions, including those representing teachers and service workers. They plan to place a citizens’ initiative on the November presidential election ballot next year.

Their measure would require that commercial property owned by all but the smallest businesses be reassessed at market value every three years. Under Proposition 13, passed by voters during a 1978 tax revolt, neither commercial nor residential property is reassessed until it’s sold. Then it’s taxed at 1% of market value, and that can’t be increased by more than 2% a year.

The proposed tax hike would raise an estimated $11 billion annually, with 40% going to public schools and community colleges, and 60% to local governments.

The reality check came when the Assembly took up another proposal to alter Proposition 13. The constitutional amendment, ACA 1, would reduce the local vote required to sell bonds or raise special taxes from a two-thirds supermajority to 55% if the money is used for infrastructure projects, including affordable housing.

School construction bonds already can be passed with a 55% vote. That was approved by voters in 2000. Before that, all local bonds needed a two-thirds vote — dating back to the 1800s.

Proposition 13, however, required voter approval of all local tax increases. Previously, city councils or local boards could impose them. And the measure mandated that special taxes for specific projects be passed by a two-thirds vote.

Assemblywoman Cecilia Aguiar-Curry, D-Winters, the author of ACA 1, argued that her measure isn’t a tax increase. The proposal merely would allow California voters to decide whether it should be easier for local people to sell bonds and hike taxes to pay for community public works projects.

Assemblyman Todd Gloria, D-San Diego, put it this way:

“Something is wrong in this country when Donald Trump can get elected president of the United States with 46% of the vote, but California can’t get something built with 58%.” He was referring to a San Diego bond that failed to pass with a 58% vote, which in most elections would be considered a near-landslide.

But many of his fellow Democrats still fear Proposition 13 as a political third rail and couldn’t be persuaded.

“If a legislator votes to change Proposition 13, they’re going to pay the ultimate price at the ballot box,” says Rob Lapsley, who is president of the California Business Roundtable. He’s part of a big-bucks coalition that opposes ACA 1 and is gearing up to fight the ballot initiative.

That’s tough talk, and obviously many Democratic legislators believe it. They hold a supermajority in each house, including 61 of 80 seats in the Assembly. Aguiar-Curry, whose district includes part of Sonoma County, needed 54 votes for her constitutional amendment, but could only muster 44. Five Democrats voted “no” and 12 ducked the vote.

That tells us two things:

First, the Democrats’ vaunted supermajority control of the Legislature is overrated because, on the toughest issues, they shy away from using it. They’re leery of messing with Proposition 13 or, for that matter, any major tax. ACA 1 was not a top priority for legislative leaders or Gov. Gavin Newsom.