Wednesday’s Letters to the Editor

Electoral College reform

EDITOR: Save the Electoral College and preserve one person, one equal vote. Do away with winner-take-all voting in the 48 states that have it. Maine and Nebraska do not. Proportion the electoral votes in each state by the proportion each candidate wins. Red voters in California would have their votes count based on the proportion, likely low, that Donald Trump would get. The same for blue voters in, say, West Virginia. Did it make any sense that Trump and Hillary Clinton virtually split Florida and Trump got all the electoral votes?

WILLIAM BABULA

Santa Rosa

The middle ground

EDITOR: The protestations from Alex Kingsbury (“It’s already too late to ban assault weapons,” Forum, Aug. 18) and Brian Sheridan (“Finding common ground,” Letters, Aug. 25) about the lack of a middle ground approach by gun control advocates are laughable. Do gun owners really believe that if they give an inch, those wanting action will take a mile?

Last I checked, more than 80% of Americans support reasonable gun control measures. One can assume that percentage includes a significant number of gun-owning households, including mine.

In truth, Republicans in Congress (manipulated by the National Rifle Association) allowed the ban on assault weapons to expire. The gun lobby succeeded in taking back the middle ground.

The Second Amendment aside, booming gun sales and the resulting millions in campaign contributions that flow through the NRA to senators like Mitch McConnell are just too good for them to pass up.

The middle ground should look like this: A ban on ownership of military-style assault weapons and high-capacity magazines, thorough background checks, red flagging and closing gun show loopholes. Any gun owner who has a problem with these obvious steps could hardly call themselves patriotic or legitimate.

Americans are tired of this charade. The heartbreaking letter to the editor from 18-year-old Caroline Duffy (“Mass shootings,” Aug. 5) said it all: “We’re terrified … we are broken.”

CRISTINE MARCUS

Santa Rosa

Living large

EDITOR: A few years back I knew a guy who decided he needed to drastically improve his lifestyle. To this end, he applied for an extremely high limit credit card and, amazingly, got approved. Unlimited possibilities! Well after a few years, he realized he had squandered all the money. What to do? He contacted the credit card guys and told them that due to “unforeseen circumstances” he needed a massive credit increase. And, lo and behold, they granted it. Not only that, they told him he never had to pay it back. Does life get any better? He was off to the casino.

Well that’s the story. Oops, almost forgot, my friend’s name, SMART train.

GREGG GRUBIN

Santa Rosa

A rainbow flag at school

EDITOR: I was dismayed to read Chris Smith’s one-sided column highlighting a rainbow flag as dividing a local school community, quoting isolated parents condemning the action with misinformed statements such as describing the flag as something that sexualizes children rather than an expression of inclusivity of all identities (“A rainbow flag at school pleases some, repels others,” Aug. 22).

The column further mischaracterized the situation by framing the school an elementary school (omitting mention that the site is home to Salmon Creek Middle School) and failing to cite parents who support displaying the flag. Indeed, an overwhelming proportion of parents at the school expressed support for the principal’s leadership during a series of community and board meetings that set the stage for greater understanding.