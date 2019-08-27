Tuesday’s Letters to the Editor

August 27, 2019, 12:03AM

RP police lawsuit

EDITOR: I applaud Staff Writer Julie Johnson for keeping us informed about allegations of corruption and illegal search and seizure programs at the Rohnert Park Public Safety Department (“RP police face corruption suit,” Aug. 20).

I hope she will continue her research and let us know where these disgraceful former officers have ended up. Are they currently employed by other law enforcement agencies?

Also how does a small town police department not notice when officers who were involved in search and seizure of cannabis and cash start driving around in new vehicles and inviting fellow officers and friends to join them at the lake in their newly acquired boats?

I believe most officers to be honest, hardworking individuals, which makes it even more important to throw the book at corrupt, greedy bad apples.

BRUCE ROBB

Sebastopol

Make a sale

EDITOR: Why doesn’t Sonoma County just cut bait and sell the Chanate Road property for any kind of housing/business the market will accept, take the money and invest in the desired housing type on another site (“County orders restart on deal,” Wednesday)?

This would stop the money pit the county is stuck with now. Everyone wins — local neighbors and the future housing stock.

WILLIAM MARCUSSEN

Sonoma

About control, not guns

EDITOR: Annette Flachman’s retort regarding the good guy with a gun adage seems indicative of a sea change in the thinking of anti-gunners (“The good guy fallacy,” Letters, Aug. 16). In the past, I clearly recall gun control proponents extolling the virtues of their policies by stating “even if it only saves one life, it’s worth it.”

Nowadays it’s pretty clear that their narrative has changed. Although it’s impossible to calculate every potential outcome if 1% of the people present had been legally carrying a gun, it’s entirely reasonable to presume that fewer people would have died.

There doesn’t seem to be any way for law-abiding gun owners, be they in houses of worship, schools or in public, to get a fair shake. I believe that a significantly high percentage of those who exercise their Second Amendment rights do so responsibly.

You can’t see it if you don’t want to see it. Gun control does not have so much to do with guns as it does with control.

GREG SEIFTER

Rohnert Park

Thompson and Trump

EDITOR: As of Aug. 22, 135 House Democrats were in favor of opening an impeachment inquiry. Sadly, Rep. Mike Thompson of St. Helena isn’t one of them. We deserve better. Thompson takes his cues from Speaker Nancy Pelosi and rarely stakes out a position without a nod from Aunt Nancy. It would be refreshing to have a young passionate female aspirant challenge this stale incumbent in next year’s primary.

TIM FLAGERMAN

Rohnert Park

Banning pesticides in RP

EDITOR: For years, my husband and I assumed our son had a grass allergy because he’d often break out in mysterious rashes after playing outdoors. Three years ago, Dylan experienced his worst reaction the same day a neighbor posted online warning that the park had been sprayed with pesticides. That was our “aha moment.”

Dylan was sensitive to weed killers.

In May, while riding his scooter on a sidewalk in Rohnert Park, Dylan didn’t see the truck spraying the median directly across from him. Hives. Screams. Tears.

If this could happen to my child, I believe it could and probably is happening to others. They just haven’t made the connection yet.

Dylan’s screams, pain and fear of playing outside is why I brought this issue to the Rohnert Park City Council in September and why I’ve continued to collaborate with city staff since January. I’m so thankful for their efforts and many hours of hard work.

The staff created a thorough public report to present to council at 5 p.m. Tuesday.

Please join my family at Rohnert Park City Hall to support toxic-free public spaces. Tell the City Council to ban all synthetic pesticides.

JULIE M. ROYES

Rohnert Park

Sustainable communities

EDITOR: Affordable housing depends on a stable community infrastructure. That is, neighborhoods with accessible public transit, grocers, pharmacies, banks, postal services, public schools and playgrounds, clinics, coffee shops, safe pedestrian and bicycle paths, parks and community centers. Such communities offer local services and local jobs in retail, medicine, construction, teaching and caretaking of children and the elderly. These elements largely determine affordability and hence what constitutes a living wage.

Public transit is a key determinant of the cost of living. Owning even one car adds significantly to the cost of living (maybe as much as 20% counting purchase, fuel, insurance, repairs, parking, garaging, taxes and license).

Moreover, dependence on cars introduces instability: In the absence of accessible public transit, car problems can result in job loss and homelessness. City and county planners need to consider all the elements of community infrastructure in their quest to facilitate housing growth and prevent homelessness.

It is encouraging to see this beginning to happen in Roseland, with Dutton Flats (“Housing coming soon,” Feb. 9), and sites in southeast Santa Rosa (“More housing slated for city’s southeast,” July 8).

SUE PARKER

Rohnert Park

