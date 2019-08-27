Tuesday’s Letters to the Editor

RP police lawsuit

EDITOR: I applaud Staff Writer Julie Johnson for keeping us informed about allegations of corruption and illegal search and seizure programs at the Rohnert Park Public Safety Department (“RP police face corruption suit,” Aug. 20).

I hope she will continue her research and let us know where these disgraceful former officers have ended up. Are they currently employed by other law enforcement agencies?

Also how does a small town police department not notice when officers who were involved in search and seizure of cannabis and cash start driving around in new vehicles and inviting fellow officers and friends to join them at the lake in their newly acquired boats?

I believe most officers to be honest, hardworking individuals, which makes it even more important to throw the book at corrupt, greedy bad apples.

BRUCE ROBB

Sebastopol

Make a sale

EDITOR: Why doesn’t Sonoma County just cut bait and sell the Chanate Road property for any kind of housing/business the market will accept, take the money and invest in the desired housing type on another site (“County orders restart on deal,” Wednesday)?

This would stop the money pit the county is stuck with now. Everyone wins — local neighbors and the future housing stock.

WILLIAM MARCUSSEN

Sonoma

About control, not guns

EDITOR: Annette Flachman’s retort regarding the good guy with a gun adage seems indicative of a sea change in the thinking of anti-gunners (“The good guy fallacy,” Letters, Aug. 16). In the past, I clearly recall gun control proponents extolling the virtues of their policies by stating “even if it only saves one life, it’s worth it.”

Nowadays it’s pretty clear that their narrative has changed. Although it’s impossible to calculate every potential outcome if 1% of the people present had been legally carrying a gun, it’s entirely reasonable to presume that fewer people would have died.

There doesn’t seem to be any way for law-abiding gun owners, be they in houses of worship, schools or in public, to get a fair shake. I believe that a significantly high percentage of those who exercise their Second Amendment rights do so responsibly.

You can’t see it if you don’t want to see it. Gun control does not have so much to do with guns as it does with control.

GREG SEIFTER

Rohnert Park

Thompson and Trump

EDITOR: As of Aug. 22, 135 House Democrats were in favor of opening an impeachment inquiry. Sadly, Rep. Mike Thompson of St. Helena isn’t one of them. We deserve better. Thompson takes his cues from Speaker Nancy Pelosi and rarely stakes out a position without a nod from Aunt Nancy. It would be refreshing to have a young passionate female aspirant challenge this stale incumbent in next year’s primary.

TIM FLAGERMAN

Rohnert Park

Banning pesticides in RP

EDITOR: For years, my husband and I assumed our son had a grass allergy because he’d often break out in mysterious rashes after playing outdoors. Three years ago, Dylan experienced his worst reaction the same day a neighbor posted online warning that the park had been sprayed with pesticides. That was our “aha moment.”