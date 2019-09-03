Tuesday’s Letters to the Editor

Affordable housing

EDITOR: What is the Santa Rosa City Council thinking? Per Wednesday’s article, only nine developers between 1992 and 2018 were required to build onsite affordable housing; the other developers paid the in-lieu opt-out fee (“Fees may go up for Santa Rosa home builders”). City Council members think they may raise the opt-out fee. Since more affordable housing needs to be built, wouldn’t the answer be to eliminate the choice to opt out?

MARTI SWAB

Santa Rosa

Willie Garrett’s legacy

EDITOR: Thank you for the well-deserved front-page article of the life and passing of Willie Garrett (“SR educator was a leader, pioneer for civil rights,” Thursday). He and his wife, Ida Mae, contributed so much to our whole community — to our learning and understanding. The same is true for the Grays, the Harrises, the Kings and the Whitlock family of Sebastopol. Their offspring continue as our educators and spiritual leaders.

It was my family’s privilege to know and study under Willie Garrett when he was a resident of South Park. Later we were neighbors on Los Alamos Road, where the Garrett daughters babysat our kids from time to time.

On Sept. 22, we will gather together as community to honor the contributions of Willie Garrett and all these folks.

STEPHEN KENT JONES

Rohnert Park

Boomers and politics

EDITOR: Pamela Ezra (“The boomer in chief,” Letters, Aug. 23) disagreed with columnist Pete Golis’ assertion that baby boomers are selfish, pointing to our history of social engagement. She closed with an assertion at least as absurd: that boomers are fans of Donald Trump.

Every generation has diverse views and levels of engagement. Sadly, there are boomers who support the racist, misogynistic, greed-driven, self-absorbed positions of this executive.

Ezra observes that boomers fought in Vietnam. Many did — and suffered lasting physical and emotional damage. Many of those who fought, along with their siblings, saw the wrong of that war and exercised their right to object. Many of those who fought, and those who protested, went on to a lifetime of political activism working for social, economic and environmental justice. We are still working hard for those causes as well as to elect just about anyone other than Trump.

This presidency is so far from what we have struggled for it is hard to imagine there are boomers who support Trump.

Kidnapping terrified children, destroying the environment in favor of the almighty dollar and antagonizing our allies while cozying up to demagogues are not, in fact, “just what boomers like.” Not at all.

KATHLEEN JOHNSON

Santa Rosa

SMART’s finances

EDITOR: Mark G. White (“Overtapped taxpayers,” Letters, Aug. 23) wrote that if public agencies used the money they have, there would be enough to complete projects like SMART. Where is his proof of SMART fund mismanagement?

As for foresight, the Golden Gate Bridge was begun at the front edge of the Great Depression. Travelers and cars had gotten across by ferry well enough that traffic increased by 700% in the previous 10 years. Why would locals offer up their homes, farms and businesses as collateral to pay off $1 billion in bonds (as measured in today’s dollars)? Even in tight times, generations before us built what we use.