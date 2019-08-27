PD Editorial: Friendly advice for the newest Enemy of the People

Jerome Powell, let us be the first to welcome you to the club.

Don’t worry, being an Enemy of the People isn’t likely to chew up a lot of your time, so it shouldn’t be a distraction from your day job as chairman of the Federal Reserve board — unless you try to keep up with President Donald Trump’s seemingly ceaseless tweets.

But you might want to frame this one: “Who is our bigger enemy, Jay Powell or Chairman Xi?”

And don’t hesitate to have a little fun with the notoriety. There are some snazzy Enemy of the People T-shirts and coffee mugs for sale online. What do you think about a secret handshake?

If we seem unperturbed by the president’s penchant for name-calling, the press corps has centuries of experience with fickle politicians. It didn’t take long for Thomas Jefferson to go from extolling the Fourth Estate (“the only security of all is in a free press”) to castigating us (“nothing can now be believed which is seen in a newspaper”). Did you know that Trump used to phone the New York tabloids posing as his own publicist? Now it’s all “fake news” and “enemies of the people.” Sad.

Coming from the clubby world of investment banking and private equity, you may be bewildered by how quickly he turned on you. Less than two years ago, he introduced you at a Rose Garden ceremony as strong, committed and smart. Don’t let his change of heart bother you. You aren’t the first to fall out of favor. Remember Anthony Scaramucci? The Mooch lasted less than two weeks at the White House. Chris Christie didn’t even make it to Inauguration Day. Omarosa, Reince Preibus, Rex Tillerson, “my generals” — all of them are long gone.

Sean Spicer’s dancing with the stars, but you’re still Fed chairman.

Independence has its virtues.

A lot of Americans don’t know much about what the Federal Reserve does or, no offense, who chairs the board of governors. They do hear a lot about Trump’s myriad enemies.

Maybe by becoming one of them, you will raise the profile of central bankers. (If that doesn’t do the trick, there’s always “Hamilton.”)

Since becoming Fed chairman, you have asserted your independence — and annoyed Trump — by resisting pressure to cut interest rates and weaken the dollar to boost his reelection.

What put you on the enemies list was saying the Fed may not be able to keep the U.S. economy from becoming a casualty of Trump’s trade wars. No reputable economist is going to disagree.

Fed chairmen are renowned for being circumspect, but your remarks Friday in Jackson Hole, Wyoming were uncharacteristically direct: “Trade policy uncertainty seems to be playing a role in the global slowdown and in weak manufacturing and capital spending in the United States,” and there are “no recent precedents to guide any policy response to the current situation.”

The markets shuddered, the president thundered, you found yourself compared to a foreign despot, but you gave renewed meaning to a time-honored phrase: Tell it like it is. Make it a habit, and you’ll make more friends than enemies.

