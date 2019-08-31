Saturday’s Letters to the Editor

A welcoming librarian

EDITOR: I was surprised to learn of the demotions and transfers of several Sonoma County Library branch managers (“Lawsuit alleges ‘culture of fear,’ ” Sunday).

I have been using the county library system since I moved to Sonoma County 27 years ago, and in particular my local Sonoma Valley branch. I remember clearly when Lisa Musgrove was hired as the branch manager. She brought with her a wonderful positive energy, has always been eager to help any member of the public with both enthusiasm and patience, has a full command of the library’s resources and, at least in my experience, has consistently followed up to learn if the help she offered was useful.

Even more, she was able to transmit her energy and engagement to her staff, making the library overall a more welcoming, valuable part of our community. From my perspective, in her time as branch manager, she produced positive outcomes for all of us and should be receiving recognition for her contributions, not demotion and transfer.

DAVID LELAND

Agua Caliente

Providing cover

EDITOR: Pete Golis seems to be saying that the red, rural parts of California are suffering because they’ve been abandoned by blue urbanites and ignored by red politicians (“How California became two states — one red, one blue,” Sunday). But blue policies — Social Security, food stamps, Medicare — ensure that much more public money flows into those areas than comes out in the form of taxes.

Red politicians resist and attack such policies ferociously. Blue policy proposals such as universal health care and higher income and wealth taxes on the super-rich would bring more money and help to places such as Siskiyou County. Red politicians call these socialism and claim that blue politicians hate America.

Golis is a nice guy. But his column rests on a false equivalence. It’s the policies supported by blue urbanites that would help struggling rural Californians, while the red politicians those communities vote for would cut them loose and let them wither and die on their own. In claiming that “both sides do it,” Golis wants to be fair, but that’s not a fair description. It’s false, and all it succeeds in doing is to provide ongoing cover for the anti- social and destructive policies of the Republican Party.

TERRY MULCAIRE

Santa Rosa

Banning assault weapons

EDITOR: Regarding the Aug. 18 commentary by Alex Kingsbury (“It’s already too late to ban assault weapons”), I have to disagree. If there already are around 15 million assault rifles in the U.S., I would say that’s enough. Are we going to wait until there are 30 million to ban them? Even if we aren’t going to get rid of those weapons of war that are already in civilian hands, we can prevent more people from purchasing them. And while I am sure that some of the people who own them have stockpiled ammunition, we could still ban the ammunition to limit the use of these weapons.

MICHELLE BEKO

Santa Rosa

Brexit concerns

EDITOR: I fear for post-Brexit Great Britain — or the parts that will remain, that is. Severing financial and regulatory ties with the European Union will leave a dangerous vacuum. Who will fill it apart from the usual international suspects?

On a visit I discerned one such suspect: avocados. Not being flippant, but it is more sinister than one incredibly popular fruit ubiquitous over there. Another plant is behind it: cocaine. The connection appears more than coincidental.