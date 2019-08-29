PD Editorial: The Amazon burns, the whole planet suffers

The fires burning in the Amazon are nothing short of a global catastrophe.

The vast South American rainforest is Earth’s first line of defense against climate change. With an estimated 390 billion trees, the rainforest releases oxygen while absorbing 2 billion tons of carbon dioxide annually — about 5% of global emissions.

It’s also the planet’s richest ecosytem, home to 10% of known animal and plant species, including some used to produce drugs used to treat cancer and HIV/AIDS. And the Amazon River provides about 20% of the oceans’ freshwater supply.

Satellite images show fires across the Amazon Basin, and thick black clouds of smoke have spread thousands of miles, darkening skies and creating respiratory hazards in Sao Paulo and other cities.

Deforestation isn’t a new threat, but the number of fires identified this month is the highest since 2010, according to Brazil’s National Institute of Space Research. More than 40,000 fires have been identified in Brazil’s rainforest this year, an increase of 79% from 2018.

In the tropics, unlike California, fires aren’t part of the natural cycle. Most of the Amazon fires were intentionally set to clear forestland for mining, logging, farming, grazing and development.

Making matters worse, Brazil’s new president, Jair Bolsonaro, like his counterpart in the United States, puts commerce before conservation. Since taking office, he scaled back efforts to stop slash-and-burn practices and even proposed folding his country’s environmental ministry, though, at least for the moment, he has backed down.

Man-made fires also are burning in neighboring Bolivia, where the government’s response stands in sharp contrast to Brazil. President Evo Morales suspended his reelection campaign and immediately welcomed an offer of assistance from the G-7 nations, whose leaders discussed the tropical fires during a session on climate change (skipped by Trump) at their summit meeting last weekend in France.

Bolsonaro initially rejected international help, then seemed to reconsider, before accusing French President Emmanuel Macron of having a “colonial mentality” and demanding an apology.

Offering help during a crisis is hardly colonial. No apology is needed. What’s needed is a unified international community, pressuring Brazil to fight the fires and, moving ahead, stop deforestation.

A European trade deal nearing completion should be put on hold until Bolsonaro is willing to protect this vital resource.

China, which has shifted many of its agricultural purchases to Brazil in response to U.S. tariffs, should intervene.

So should the United States, which imports beef from Brazil, but Trump has sided with Bolsonaro. That’s not surprising, considering his desire to open public land to oil and gas development and mining, but it is disgraceful.

The World Wildlife Fund estimates that 17% of the Amazon Rainforest has been lost over the past 50 years. The world cannot afford to lose more. The forest produces oxygen, sequesters carbon and provides ingredients for life-saving medications. It has been called the planet’s lungs. It must be protected and, if global warming is to be controlled, restored.

Earth’s health, and ours, depends on it.

