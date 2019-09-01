Sunday’s Letters to the Editor

Disaster alerts

EDITOR: While I agree that the more ways we can get emergency information out there the better, too often social media is the first source updated by emergency services (“Disaster alerts getting a boost,” Wednesday). I, along with a substantial portion of the population, don’t use social media.

When a disaster strikes, internet access (let alone cellular access) becomes spotty at best, often with restricted bandwidth. This I know from firsthand experience.

During an emergency, when I can get a signal I want to go to one place to get relevant information — that of taxpayer- funded websites for public services (sheriff, etc.). I cannot afford the time to filter through social postings (and ads) for that information.

So, please, update public websites first, then social media.

BRIAN CORZILIUS

Willits

Restoration is needed

EDITOR: Anyone who loves Sonoma County’s natural beauty has to be appalled by the recent story regarding the bulldozing and removal of 40 acres of oak woodlands and deep-ripping of more than 100 acres near Cloverdale for vineyard development (“Grower accused of code violations,” Aug. 13). Destruction included pushing trees, brush and soil into natural water channels that empty into the Russian River and filling a wetland area.

The owner of the property, Hugh Reimers, whose company Krasilsa Pacific Farms undertook this woodland destruction, was formerly president of Foley Family Wines and Jackson Family Wines. Obliteration of this woodland was undertaken without any required permits and inspections. Reimers can hardly claim ignorance about proper regulations and procedures regarding land development.

One major question is whether some wine industry operators assume that they can ignore regulatory protections because the fines are simply part of doing business.

Full restoration of these illegally destroyed areas, in addition to hefty fines, needs to be the corrective action. Otherwise, the bad players in the wine industry will think Sonoma County’s natural woodlands and wetlands are fair and easy game for destruction.

CHRIS STOVER

Sebastopol

A planet at risk

EDITOR: Wednesday’s article about Donald Trump’s order to open for logging and mining the protected Tongass National Forest, affecting more than half of the world’s largest intact temperate forest, puts me in mind of Easter Island (“Trump orders logging in Alaska”). Its collapse started with deforestation, which caused soil erosion, which led to crop failure, animal extinction, starvation and finally cannibalism.

In a world verging on collapse as ours is, from suffocation by the imminent loss of 20% of the Earth’s oxygen from the Amazon’s fires and frying in the 94 degrees of heat the oceans are absorbing for now, Trump’s order is a death sentence, as are all government-sponsored depredations on the world’s natural resources — death by a thousand cuts.

As Richard Powers writes in his Pulitzer Prize-winning novel “The Overstory,” a paean to forests and their incalculable benefits far beyond the monetary, we are blowing a billion years of planetary savings bonds on bling. How valuable that bling will be on an airless roasting desert is a question I’d like this administration to answer.

JULIA HAWKINS

Cotati

The founder’s error

EDITOR: The Electoral College was one of the Founding Fathers’ two biggest mistakes — the other being the composition of the U.S. Senate.